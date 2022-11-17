‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Nov. 21 through 25 reveal wedding day drama. As Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) prepare to walk the aisle, someone threatens to derail their big day. Here’s what to expect for the upcoming week.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Thorsten Kaye and Krista Allen I Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’ wedding begins

It’s the moment Tridge fans have been awaiting. Ridge is committed to a future with his ex-wife Taylor and their family. After annulling his marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge wasted no time proposing to Taylor.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge and Taylor’s wedding is underway. The bride-to-be is on cloud nine as she marries the man of her dreams. However, her happiness will be shattered.

Thomas Forrester’s secret is exposed

Tridge’s reunion wouldn’t be possible without their son Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) manipulations. Thomas used a voice-changing app to frame Brooke as the CPS caller and break up her and Ridge. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) already knows his dad’s secret, and other people will soon.

According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will learn of her brother’s deceit. Steffy was overjoyed thinking their family would be together now that Ridge has chosen Taylor. However, she won’t be thrilled about Thomas’ involvement in splitting up Broke and Ridge.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will overhear the siblings’ argument. This creates a dilemma for the lawyer. As Ridge’s best friend and the wedding officiant, Carter knows he should do the right thing. But could something or someone persuade him to keep quiet?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Stephen Logan returns for a family reunion

Since her latest breakup with Ridge, Brooke has been having a difficult time. Her sisters, Donna and Katie Logan (Jennifer Gareis and Heather Tom), rally around her during her time of need. But the family will get a more pleasant surprise with an unexpected visitor.

According to Fame 10, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the girls’ father, Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy), returns. But he won’t be alone. Stephen brings along his new girlfriend, Lucy (Linda Purl).

The Logan sisters will be thrilled to have their dad home and happy to see he has a new girlfriend. It’s been 11 years since Stephen’s last appearance, and the family will have much catching up to do. Naturally, Brooke’s split with Ridge will be a topic of conversation.

Will Stephen offer his daughter encouragement to fight for Ridge? Or will he convince her to move on and find love somewhere else?