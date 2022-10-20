‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Oct. 24-28: Wedding Bells Ring for One Couple

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Oct. 24 through 28 reveal a week of secrets. A lot is happening from a character returning to Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) quest for the truth. Here’s what to expect for next week.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal a marriage proposal takes place

The CBS soap opera is just as famous for its glamourous weddings as for its fashion shows. Well, another epic wedding is in the works. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal someone pops the question.

Could Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) get her wish of remarrying her “Honey Bear” Eric Forrester (John McCook)? Or will Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) rush down the aisle with Katie Logan (Heather Tom)?

These scenarios seem unlikely, and the couple is likely Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Basking in the afterglow of their reunion, Ridge decides to propose to his favorite doc. However, Ridge needs to settle his divorce from Brooke first. Given how fast divorces happen on the soap opera, it won’t be long before Ridge is a free man.

Brooke Logan seeks answers about her split with Ridge Forrester

While Taylor is basking in her reunion with Ridge, a heartbroken Brooke is seeking answers. Brooke is confused because Ridge didn’t give her a reason for why he left. But she’s determined to find answers.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) agree to help Brooke discover the truth. Will the duo’s probing open up the CPS call scandal? If so, will this be one step close to reuniting Bridge?

“The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers say Justin Barber returns

When a former character returns, things are about to get interesting on the CBS soap opera. According to Fame10, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) returns to town. Justin was Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) right-hand man, but their partnership went bust after Justin tried to take over Spencer Publications while Bill was in jail.

Justin’s last appearance came Sept. 2021 when he busted Carter and Quinn Fuller’s (Rena Sofer) affair. Could he be back to do more work for the Forrester family? Or will Bill seek his former friend’s assistance in winning back Brooke?

Hope Logan faces her past

Hope’s main priority these days is being Brooke’s top defender. While she’s trying to help her mother reunite with Ridge, Hope will be dealing with her own problems. During the week of Oct. 24, Hope will be in for a shock when her past and present collide.

Could it be related to her relationship with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson)? Hope’s been spending a lot of time with her ex, and while she believes Thomas is a changed man, she may be haunted by unpleasant memories. Or could Hope experience deja vu of the Oliver Jones (Zack Conroy) situation when she notices Brooke and Liam growing closer?

Paris Buckingham shares a secret with Thomas Forrester

Thomas is dealing with his secret, being the mastermind behind the CPS call that broke up Ridge and Brooke. But Thomas will receive an important piece of information. Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) lets Thomas in on a little secret she knows.

Could it have something to do with shakeups at Forrester Creations? Or could it pertain to Ridge’s surprise proposal to Taylor? Or will Paris admit that she has a crush on Thomas?

