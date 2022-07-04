‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn and Carter Reunite, What’s Next for the Couple?

The Bold and the Beautiful couple, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), are a favorite. Since their steamy affair began last year, they’ve won the hearts of viewers, who nicknamed them Quarter. After many obstacles, the couple is now free to be together.

The Bold and the Beautiful Rena Sofer I Gille Toucas/CBS via Getty Images

Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton finally reunited on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful couples, Quinn and Carter’s relationship was filled with problems. Their romance began when Quinn was still married to Eric Forrester (John McCook), who gave them permission because Eric couldn’t pleasure Quinn. Although Quinn fell in love with Carter, she broke up with him and decided to stay with Eric.

However, Quinn’s feelings for Carter reignited when she became jealous of him and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Carter tried to woo Quinn, but she was dedicated to her “loyal” husband, Eric. After Quinn rejected him, Carter proposed to Paris; however, they never exchanged “I dos.”

Quinn's startling admission stuns Carter but rattles Paris and Grace. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/OF6Sh5Zl42 pic.twitter.com/F4WvX9cqn7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers June 27 – July 1: Quinn Has a Wedding to Stop

As reported by Soaps.com, on the July 1 episode, Quinn interrupted the ceremony. After discovering Eric and Donna Logan’s (Jennifer Gareis) affair, Quinn high-tailed it to II Giardino to stop the ceremony. Quinn put her heart on the line expressing her love for Carter. Her heartfelt words knocked sense into Carter, who left Paris to be with Quinn.

Fans react to Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s reunion

Quinn and Carter’s reunion was a long time coming on The Bold and the Beautiful. Viewers watched in anticipation, wondering if Quinn would arrive to stop the wedding in time. Carter choosing Quinn over Paris had fans celebrating on Twitter.

“I thoroughly enjoyed these dramatic scenes. Kudos to the cast for a great job. Carter and Quinn are meant to be, and now they can truly be together,” wrote one fan.

“We fans are over the moon! Thank you for giving us what we’ve been wanting, our Quinn and Carter!” wrote one user.

“You’ve made me the happiest woman in the world! Quinn and Carter are EVERYTHING! Rena nailed it, as always, and the Quarter reunion was perfect,” another commenter chimed in.

“I hope Carter and Quinn get to be together for a long time!” another fan wrote.

What’s next for the couple on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Quinn and Carter are basking in the afterglow of their romantic reunion on The Bold and the Beautiful. While everything’s going smoothly, it won’t be long before trouble rears its ugly head. One of the biggest issues the couple faces is their future.

Carter’s made it clear he wants to get married; however, Quinn might be hesitant. She’s already been married and divorced a few times. With her fresh split from Eric, she might not be ready to jump into another marriage so quickly.

Quinn attempts to convince Carter not to propose to Paris. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/LaaJA0PvSs pic.twitter.com/QHzfqIseyj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 20, 2022

Another disagreement the couple might face is children, Carter’s at a point in his life where he wants to settle down and have a family. Quinn is a mother to a grown son Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and her child-rearing days may be over. She knows how much being a dad means to Carter, yet she doesn’t know if she wants another baby.

Quinn and Carter have gone to great lengths to be together, but will their different opinions about the future end their reunion?

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Quinn Heartbroken After the Logan Sisters Steal Her Men