‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Officially Written out in Weak Exit

Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) is officially gone from The Bold and the Beautiful. After Sofer announced her exit in August, fans knew they would have to say goodbye to Quinn. While Sofer’s last airdate as Quinn ended happily, the following events left heartache.

Quinn Fuller’s last appearance on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ was on Aug. 29

After nine years of playing everyone’s favorite vixen/heroine, Sofer decided it was time to leave The Bold and the Beautiful. With the writers not having any material for Quinn, Sofer is taking her talents elsewhere. Since there were no plans to recast the role, speculation began on how they’d handle Quinn’s exit.

Sofer’s last airdate was on Aug. 29, and many believed that would signal Quinn’s departure. However, the episode didn’t consist of drama for Quinn and her beau Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). The couple shared a romantic dinner in the Forrester Creations office.

While Sofer’s last appearance as Quinn ended joyously for her and Carter, as expected, trouble in paradise was ahead.

Carter Walton reveals Quinn Fuller left him

Quinn and Carter’s romantic reunion was bound to be short-lived. With Sofer leaving, this would also signal the end of Quarter. The breakup was inevitable, but the writers had it play out offscreen instead of seeing it play out onscreen.

As reported by Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Carter and Quinn have broken up. Carter reveals to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that he and Quinn disagreed about marriage and children. Quinn then moved out and left Los Angeles without any explanation.

The show robbed the audience of seeing Quinn and Carter’s angst. Sofer and Saint-Victor would’ve knocked it out of the park as Quinn and Carter realized they wanted different things. The writers could’ve used this storyline as fresh material for Quinn, but instead, they opted to use it as a cop-out for her offscreen departure.

The way Quinn was written off isn’t going over well with fans on Twitter. “Was invested in Quinn & Carter. Horrible way to end their story. Recast the role. Fans deserve better,” demanded one viewer.

“At this point, I honestly could care less. @RenaSofer deserves better than the horrible way y’all at #BoldandBeautiful wrote Quinn off the show,” wrote one commenter.

“Terrible. This ruins Carter. Quarter were deeply in love and committed to each other. We know the actress chose to leave, but Quinn deserved a better exit,” another fan wrote.

Could the character return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

While Quinn’s exit is one of the worst in The Bold and the Beautiful history, there is a bright side. The writers left the door open for a possible return down the road. When and if the producers recast remains to be seen; however, a Quinn return would create lots of potential.

Since Quinn left, a heartbroken Carter goes on the rebound with Katie. A Carter and Katie romance has been foreshadowed since last year, and the writers are finally moving forward with the storyline. As Carter and Katie grow closer, Quinn’s return will impact their relationship.

Quinn will realize she made a terrible mistake and beg Carter for another chance, promising to give him everything he wants. Carter will be conflicted in his feelings for both women and wonder if he can trust Quinn not to break his heart again. Meanwhile, Katie will prepare to battle Quinn with help from her sisters Brooke and Donna Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang and Jennifer Gareis). Quinn will be outnumbered three to one, but the jewelry designer can hold her own against the Logan sisters.

