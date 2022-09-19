‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Asks Thomas for a Favor Regarding Douglas

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) are a famous father and son duo on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge prides himself on being a good father to his children. However, his latest stunt might strain his relationship with Thomas.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are ahead.]

The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye I Francois G. Durand/WireImage

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers say Ridge Forrester makes a demand of Thomas Forrester

Like many soap opera characters, Ridge’s life is complicated. Most of his drama centers on his love life and his waffling between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Ridge finds himself again torn between the two women.

Although Ridge loves Taylor, it appears he’ll reunite with Brooke. Ridge’s decision to return to Brooke won’t make Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) happy. Ridge’s next step will further irritate his children.

According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Ridge asks Thomas for a favor. Chances are it’ll have to do a particular custody situation.

Ridge Forrester’s request concerns Douglas Forrester

Ridge’s decision to reconcile with Brooke shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. Since the couple is destined to be together, they always find their way back to each other. Now that Ridge is back with Brooke, he wants to make his wife happy. But her happiness may come at his son’s expense.

Brooke worries about Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) custody battle with Thomas over Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). Douglas living with Thomas is driving Hope crazy. Hope is upset that her son is being ripped away from her. She believes Douglas needs a stable home with her and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Since Thomas won’t listen to reason regarding Douglas and Hope, Brooke seeks Ridge’s help. If anyone can talk sense into Thomas, it’s his father. Brooke hopes that Ridge can persuade Thomas into doing the right thing for Douglas.

Will Thomas Forrester give into his father’s demand on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

The Logans and the Forresters have reignited their feud, this time over Douglas. Tensions are already rising, and things are going to worsen. Ridge’s request that Thomas drop his custody suit will stun everyone.

Thomas will be upset his father would ask him to give up his son. Thomas loves Douglas and wants to be a full-time father to him. He thought of all people; Ridge would have his back. Yet, Ridge’s demand proves Steffy’s theory correct that the Logans always win.

Ridge’s hope of creating peace between his two families backfires big time. His decision will strain his relationships with Thomas, Steffy, and Taylor. They’ll feel betrayed that Ridge is again picking Brooke over his kids. With Brooke manipulating Ridge, this will make Thomas more determined than ever to get full custody of Douglas.

The custody battle over Douglas isn’t ending anytime soon. With the Logans and Forresters preparing for war, things will get ugly. But the big question is which side will Ridge support.

