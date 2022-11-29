‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Chooses Brooke Over His Son

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is a leading man on The Bold and the Beautiful. He prides himself on being a good husband and father. However, Ridge’s actions after the fallout of his and Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) wedding will upset people.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Ridge Forrester upset with Thomas Forrester’s scheme on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Ridge has been waffling back and forth between his two great loves for the past three decades. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor are the loves of Ridge’s life. He’s married both women multiple times and has children with them. Yet, he’s constantly torn between both sides.

Things took an interesting turn when Ridge believed Brooke called CPS on his son Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Without giving her an explanation, Ridge left Brooke and flew to Aspen to declare his love for Taylor. Unbeknownst to Ridge, Thomas framed Brooke for the CPS call.

Ridge’s wedding day to Taylor was supposed to be a happy occasion. But this wasn’t without drama like many of The Bold and the Beautiful weddings. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) exposed Thomas’ manipulations.

As expected, Ridge was furious, and things won’t ever be the same for the Tridge family again.

What will Ridge do? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/qwQKWPZPdC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 28, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Recap for Oct. 10-14: Ridge Chooses Taylor Over Brooke

Ridge Forrester goes running back to Brooke Logan

Although Ridge claimed he was committed to Taylor, his heart belonged to Brooke. He was devastated when he believed she made the CPS call. Ridge’s kids, including Thomas, are important to him, and he couldn’t fathom Brooke doing something so devious. However, he’ll learn that Brooke was right about Thomas being evil.

When Ridge learns Thomas framed Brooke, he’s furious and reprimands his son. Thomas will try to justify his actions, but Ridge won’t listen. Thomas intentionally broke up his marriage to Brooke, and that’s unforgivable. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas’ betrayal will destroy his relationship with Ridge.

Now that Ridge knows the truth, he’ll go crawling back to his destiny Brooke.

Will he regret his decision to return to Brooke Logan on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Ridge will have a lot of apologizing and begging to do in reuniting with Brooke. As much as it’d be interesting to see Brooke turn him down, odds are she’ll take him back. All will be right in the world now that Ridge and Brooke are together again. However, their happiness won’t last long.

Tormented and heartbroken, Brooke begs Ridge for answers today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/jBjCLkcui0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 10, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Tired of Brooke and Ridge’s Constant Reunions

Bridge’s relationship needs conflict and drama in The Bold and the Beautiful. It won’t be long before someone comes along to create friction. Ridge’s kids could continue to be an issue with him torn between his wife and his other family. Also, there are Brooke’s exes Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), who’ve made plays to win her back.

Ridge and Brooke are bound to break up again. When that happens, he’ll go running back to Taylor. However, she and Thomas won’t be so welcoming to the waffling dressmaker.