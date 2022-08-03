‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge and Taylor’s Monaco Trip Sparks Tridge Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) might not be over. Ridge and Taylor are an iconic couple whose love story is epic. However, like many couples, they’ve been torn apart over the years. While all seems lost, Tridge fans shouldn’t give up hope on a reunion.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are up ahead.]

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Thorsten Kaye and Krista Allen I Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’ trip turns romantic

The Tridge family has been through a tough ordeal for the past four months. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) were gunned down by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Steffy survived the shooting, but everyone believed Finn “died.”

After Finn’s death, Ridge and Taylor rallied around their daughter; however, Steffy needed time on her own. While Steffy put on a strong front, deep down, she was still grieving for Finn. Realizing Steffy needed their help, Ridge and Taylor set off for Monaco.

On the plane, Taylor and Ridge share deep emotions as they rush to Steffy. Watch all-new episodes of The #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Jtf7mDslQK pic.twitter.com/FbdKQ9rUZJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 27, 2022

The trip was an exciting occasion when everyone learned Finn was alive, and he was reunited with Steffy and their kids. But that’s not the only reunion that might take place. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Ridge and Taylor will kiss, thus reawakening old feelings.

Ridge Forrester recently reunited with Brooke Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know not to get too excited about Ridge and Taylor’s possible reunion. It’s because Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will continue to be a problem for the couple. For three decades, Brooke and Taylor have battled over Ridge’s affections.

Three weeks ago, Taylor’s heart was broken when Ridge revealed he was returning to Brooke. As much as it hurts Taylor, she knows she needs to let Ridge go but can’t. The two share children, and she’ll always love him deep down.

Their kiss will make them both realize the love is still there. While Taylor would love nothing more than to reunite with Ridge, she knows the kiss was a mistake. Ridge needs to go home to Brooke, where he belongs. But is that what he wants?

What’s next for Tridge on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

The Bold and the Beautiful is preparing for another round in the Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke triangle. When Brooke learns about Ridge and Taylor’s kiss, she’ll be furious. Naturally, she’ll blame Taylor; then demand Ridge cut contact with his ex-wife. If Brooke has to cut ties with her ex-lover, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), then it’s only fair that Ridge does the same with Taylor.

Speaking of Deacon, he’ll be a massive player in the triangle. Recently, he’s grown close to Taylor, and romantic sparks are brewing. Before leaving on her Monaco trip, Taylor thought it was best they didn’t see each other anymore.

Taylor throws caution to the wind and shares with Deacon her feelings about Brooke and Ridge. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/fl538hta7Y pic.twitter.com/Z7dWPAWWaF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 18, 2022

However, the trip might have Taylor changing her tune. Taylor knows as long as Brooke’s in the picture; she’ll never be with Ridge. She needs to accept that Ridge and Brooke are destined to be together, then move on. Taylor’s ready to find love, and Deacon might be the one to help her.

