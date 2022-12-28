‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila and Bill Become the Show’s Devilish Duo

The Bold and the Beautiful villain Sheila Carter (Kimberlin) Brown) is full of surprises. After months of hiding, Sheila’s made her presence known to John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But she didn’t come alone.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter’s new partner is Bill Spencer

Sheila’s caused much heartache for her son Finn and his wife Steffy throughout the year. During a heated confrontation with Steffy, Sheila accidentally shot Finn before turning the gun on Steffy. Then when Sheila discovered Finn was alive, she tried to keep him in captivity. However, her plan was foiled by Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Li and Sheila receive an unexpected surprise. pic.twitter.com/ejckY4NBJX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 20, 2022

As Finn and Steffy tried to get back to their normal lives, Sheila faked her death and remained hidden. But Finn and Steffy became suspicious that Sheila was alive. Their suspicions were confirmed this week when Sheila broke into their home.

Finn and Steffy confronted Sheila, then threatened to send her to prison. However, Sheila had an ace up her sleeve when she revealed her new accomplice Bill.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans react to the new partners

Sheila has a way of seducing men to do her bidding. Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) are a few men who’ve fallen under her spell. Now, Bill is added to the list.

Bill being revealed as Sheila’s new partner in crime is a shocking moment. On a Reddit thread, The Bold and the Beautiful fans discussed the new devilish duo. “Ya boy has gotta be turning to the dark side here. That smirk was not good. All the ‘Bill is turning good’ bits only for him to snap. I love it,” wrote one viewer.

“Wow, didn’t expect that. Thought she was going to rat out Deacon. Good job writers, you got me!” another commenter replied.

“I suggested that Bill may end up helping Sheila. the only ammo Bill has is that Taylor shot him, right? The other day Steffy said she’d do anything for her mother,” another fan wrote.

What’s next for Sheila Carter and Bill Spencer?

The Bold and the Beautiful writers pulled a fast one by pairing Sheila and Bill together. The famous villain and the millionaire bad boy are a force to be reckoned with. Sheila and Bill’s partnership spells doom for the Forresters and the Logans.

What will Sheila do next? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/3d7nd4Nfph — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 26, 2022

Finn and Steffy will have a tough time getting rid of Sheila thanks to Bill. The publishing CEO has a secret that Steffy doesn’t want to get out. Steffy’s mother Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is the one who shot Bill many years ago.

Bill agreed not to turn Taylor in for Steffy’s sake. But he’ll be going back on his promise to keep his new lady love Sheila safe. While the Sheila and Bill pairing will be hated by many people, they’ll bring much excitement to the soap opera.