‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy and Finn Reunited at Last

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) have been put through the wringer on The Bold and the Beautiful. One year into their marriage, they faced many obstacles, courtesy of his mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Thanks to Sheila, Steffy believes her husband is dead. However, she’s going to be in for a big surprise.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Finn’s on his way to see Steffy Forrester

In April, Steffy and Finn’s love story suffered a tragic twist on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy and Sheila had a heated confrontation in the alley behind II Giardino. Things turned dangerous when Sheila pulled a gun on Steffy; however, Finn took the bullet. As Finn took his final breath, Sheila turned the gun on Steffy.

Steffy survived the shooting, but the trauma of losing Finn was too much for her. Needing to clear her head, Steffy and the kids left for Paris. However, on the July 21 episode, Steffy checked herself into a Monaco clinic.

Unbeknownst to Steffy, Finn’s alive. Now that he’s woken up and escaped captivity from Sheila, he’s ready to reunite with his wife. Thanks to Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) assistance, Finn jets off to Monaco to be with his wife.

Finn and Steffy share a romantic reunion in Monaco

After being kept apart for more than three months, Steffy and Finn are about to reunite. While the story may have dragged out too long, viewers knew the payoff would be worth it. This week will be huge for Sinn fans, who eagerly anticipate the day the couple reunites.

According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Steffy and Finn’s reunion takes place on August 2nd. It’ll be a heartwarming moment as Steffy sees her husband alive and well. She’ll have a mixture of emotions, but there’s no doubt she’ll be overjoyed to have Finn back.

While Monaco will be a massive milestone for the couple, things might be different when they return to Los Angeles.

What’s next for the couple on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

With Steffy and Finn reunited, many fans expect their lives to go back to normal on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, more drama is on the way for the couple. Of course, there’s Sheila, who manages to evade the police again. With her still on the loose, Steffy and Finn won’t have a moment of peace.

But Steffy will also have to deal with more mother-in-law drama. She will be upset when she discovers Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) had Finn hidden. Steffy was overcome with grief, believing Finn was dead, and Li didn’t tell her he was alive. As his wife, Steffy felt she should’ve known about her husband’s condition.

Tension will rise between Steffy and Li, and poor Finn will be caught in the middle. Finn is grateful to Li for saving his life and feels this wouldn’t have been possible without her. Yet, Steffy might not be too forgiving of Li for letting everyone believe Finn was dead.

The couple will have more storms to weather. Will their love be enough to survive? Or will they be headed for more heartache?

