‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Mother-in-Law Hell Continues

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is happier than ever on The Bold and the Beautiful. After going through a rough period, thanks to her mother-in-law Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), Steffy’s ready for a new start. However, another family member will threaten her plans for a happy life.

Steffy Forrester and Finn reunite on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The first year of marriage has been challenging for The Bold and the Beautiful couple Steffy and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Their trouble started with the arrival of his birth mother, Sheila. Despite Steffy’s warnings, Finn wanted Sheila part of his life. However, he learned how dangerous Sheila is.

Finn risked his life to save Steffy from Sheila’s bullet. While everyone thought Finn was a goner, fate intervened with Finn’s adoptive mother, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), saving him. Now that Finn’s alive and rescued from Sheila’s captivity, he jetted off to Monaco to reunite with Steffy.

Steffy and Finn had a heartwarming reunion, and like everyone else, she’s stunned by the turn of events. Yet, her mood will change to anger when she learns Li lied to her.

Steffy Forrester confronts Li Finnegan on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Finn and Steffy enjoy some time in Monaco before returning to Los Angeles. While the couple is basking in the joy of their reunion, Steffy has other things on her mind. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Steffy confronts Li about keeping Finn hidden.

While Steffy’s grateful to have Finn back, she’s also furious Li kept it a secret. Li saw how heartbroken Steffy was over losing Finn. She allowed Steffy to continue believing Finn and drove her deeper into despair.

Steffy is Finn’s wife and had a right to know he was alive. She isn’t going to let Li get off easy when it comes to this matter.

Will Li Finnegan become the mother-in-law from hell?

Steffy and Li have always gotten along well on The Bold and the Beautiful. Yet, the ordeal with Finn might change their relationship. Part of the reason Li kept Finn hidden is that she blamed Steffy and the Forresters for bringing Sheila into their lives.

If Finn hadn’t married Steffy, then Sheila’s return and the shooting never would’ve happened. While Steffy’s brought Finn happiness, Li has a different opinion of her daughter-in-law. Although Steffy was a grieving widow, Li saw how she clung to her ex-husband Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) for comfort.

Steffy and Li’s confrontation will unleash all sorts of emotions. But will the two women make peace for Finn’s sake? Or will Li become Steffy’s worst nightmare?

