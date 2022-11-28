‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything in CPS Scheme Fallout

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) can’t catch a break on The Bold and the Beautiful. After his brain surgery, the bad boy appeared to be on the path to redemption. However, he reverted to his old ways to break up Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage. Now, Thomas is headed to a downfall after his secret is exposed.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Thomas Forrester’s scheme is exposed on his parents’ wedding day

Brooke’s war against Ridge’s kids has been tense this year. When she wasn’t fighting them about Ridge and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), she was inserting herself into Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) custody situation. Tension arose between Thomas and Brooke during an argument where Thomas was holding a knife. Brooke then threatened to call CPS on Thomas, and low and behold; they showed up.

Although Ridge didn’t want to believe Brooke was the caller, his heart broke when he heard her voice message. The betrayal led him to dump Brooke and reunite with Taylor. However, unbeknownst to Ridge, Thomas framed Brooke for the call.

Thomas’ scheme has come out at the worst time as Ridge and Taylor prepare to marry. Douglas, Taylor, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) know his secret. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Steffy exposes Thomas’ secret during the wedding.

Thomas Forrester’s scheme results in him losing everything

What was supposed to be a happy day for the Tridge family turns into chaos. Of course, Taylor and Ridge won’t go through with the ceremony. The fashion designer will be furious over his son’s betrayal, which will shatter their bond. But that’s not the only person Thomas will lose.

Douglas was adamant he was happy living with his dad, but he may want to go home to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Aside from his dad and his son, Thomas’ relationship with his sister Steffy will be altered. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy vows revenge against Thomas.

All Steffy wanted was for her parents to be together again, but thanks to Thomas, that won’t happen. His secret will shatter their family, and there’s ongoing back. Steffy wants her brother to suffer, and an angry Steffy might get her way.

What’s next for the character on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

In the fallout from the wedding, Thomas will lose his dad, his son, his sister, and even his job. With no family and job, one must wonder where Thomas goes from here.

With the possible exception of Taylor, Thomas will have nobody by his side. However, Hope might surprise everyone by feeling sympathy for Thomas. She and Thomas have grown closer, and she’s his biggest supporter. Although she’s upset with him for breaking up her mother’s marriage, she may find it in her heart to forgive him.

Hope’s support may awaken Thomas and convince him to get the help he needs. With proper care, Thomas could work hard to redeem himself and earn his family’s trust. Yet, given the writers’ history, odds are they’ll continue having Thomas be a villain.

Atkinson does a fantastic job of bringing out Thomas’ sinister side. While the wedding fallout should be a wake up call for Thomas to change, he may be determined to get revenge on his family. Thomas versus the Logans and Forresters would make for juicy drama, with most everyone rooting for Thomas.