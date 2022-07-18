‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers This Week: July 18 – 22

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest emotions will be running high. A lot is happening, from a son trying to escape his mother’s captivity to a hunky hero’s love life in shambles. Here’s what to expect for July 18 through 22.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown I Jeff Katz /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal tension continues to rise between Sheila Carter and Finn

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is going further off the deep end. All Sheila wanted was to be part of her son John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) life. But her devious actions are pushing Finn further away.

With Finn awake from his coma, he wants to get as far away from his crazy mother as he can. Yet, Finn’s attempts fail, driving Sheila more insane. Tensions are rising between mother and son.

What will Sheila’s next move be? ? Find out by tuning in to all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful this week on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/7sx0ubYr1n — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 17, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: New Theory Suggests Finn Kills Sheila

According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal the two have another heated confrontation. During their argument, Sheila smugly tells Finn how she eliminated Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). This will undoubtedly upset Finn and make him more determined to escape.

Mike Guthrie could turn on Sheila Carter

Sheila’s escape from prison wouldn’t have been possible without the help of her old friend Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes). Mike’s been by Sheila’s side as she helped bring Finn back. Yet, the security guard is questioning his pal’s unstable behavior. Mike’s uncertainty about Sheila increases after Finn asks him to help him escape.

Meanwhile, Detective Baker (Dan Martin) is getting closer to finding Sheila. During a talk with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), he discovers Mike is Sheila’s accomplice. According to Soap Hub, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Mike is arrested and may break under Baker and Ridge’s interrogation.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Taylor Hayes and Deacon Sharpe grow closer

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) are generating a lot of buzz. Ever since their interaction last week, fans have been shipping the two. A Taycon romance is in the making as the new pals spend more time together.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Deacon makes an appointment with Dr. Taylor Hayes using an alias. pic.twitter.com/6eqAZNxcsv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 15, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Taylor’s Broken Heart Cured by Deacon

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Taylor will lean on Deacon for comfort as she comes to terms with Bridge’s reunion. Given her history with her waffling ex-husband and Miss Logan, Taylor will have a lot to get off her chest. Meanwhile, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) visits Deacon later in the week. Wonder if dear ole dad will tell Hope about his therapy sessions with Taylor?

Bill Spencer is in need of some lovin’

One of The Bold and the Beautiful’s resident hunks needs some lovin’. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is having a tough time moving on since his divorce from Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Scott Clifton and Darin Brooks) worry about their dad’s loneliness.

The best cure for Bill’s lonely heart is a woman. So will his quest for love send him back to Katie? Or will another woman capture the affections of Dollar Bill?

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Everyone Dollar Bill Spencer Jr. Has Been in a Relationship With