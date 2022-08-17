‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Rena Sofer’s Instagram Post Sparks Exit Rumors

Rena Sofer is one of the leading ladies of The Bold and the Beautiful. Sofer has wowed audiences with her performance as devious jewelry designer Quinn Fuller for the past nine years. However, Sofer and her character might be saying goodbye to the show soon.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Rena Sofer’s Instagram post implies she’s leaving the show

Sofer is no stranger to daytime TV; many fans remember her from her days as Lois Cerullo on General Hospital. After a four-year run, she left the ABC soap opera for a career in primetime TV. However, in 2013, Sofer returned to her soap opera roots by joining The Bold and the Beautiful.

The actor made her debut as Quinn on July 12, 2013. Quinn is a jewelry designer and mother to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), who’ll do anything to secure her son’s happiness. Throughout the past nine years, fans have watched Quinn undergo many transformations, including becoming a devious villain.

Sofer’s put in remarkable performances as Quinn, but her status with the show is questioned. On August 16, Sofer posted an Instagram photo of a bouquet and a signed card. Upon zooming in, followers noticed one of the messages read, “Enjoy the next chapter of your life.”

Sofer’s caption also added mystery with the statement, “August 5, 2022, was a very big day for me. More to come…”

Fans are worried Rena Sofer is on her way out

Most of The Bold and the Beautiful fans will agree that Quinn’s the best character the show’s had in ages. Quinn brings excitement with her crazy antics, whether loved or hated. From conspiring against Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to breaking up Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) wedding, there’s never a dull moment with Quinn.

But fans might have to say goodbye to her if Sofer leaves. Although no announcement has been made, the Instagram post hints the actor could be leaving. Sofer’s followers immediately flooded her comment section, expressing their desire for her to stay.

“I hope this doesn’t mean you’re leaving Bold…Quinn is one of my favorite characters,” wrote one fan.

“PLEASE don’t leave B&B; Carter and Quinn’s love story is just getting started. They’re so hot together,” exclaimed one follower.

“Omg, please tell me you aren’t leaving Bold!?! I love you and always want the best for you…but omg, my heart would sink,” another commenter chimed in.

“I will stop watching BB if you leave the soap…The best actor and character…Please don’t!!!” declared another viewer.

What happens to Quinn Fuller on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

With Sofer set to leave The Bold and the Beautiful, fans wonder what this means for Quinn. The character is in a huge storyline now that she’s reunited with her true love Carter.

Friday August 5 was my last day playing Quinn on @BandB_CBS it’s been an incredible 9! @SoapDigest did a wonderful exit interview with me with my dear friend and writer @CarolynHinsey It should be on sale Friday! On to bigger and better things! Check out https://t.co/onCxEJsWUy pic.twitter.com/TYgUFwYHsS — Rena Sofer BoycottNRA (@RenaSofer) August 17, 2022

Quinn and Carter are one of the show’s most popular couples. After Quinn broke up with her husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook), she dashed across town to stop Carter’s wedding to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Quinn and Carter are blissfully happy to be together, and fans are excited about their next chapter. However, their storyline might be derailed by Sofer’s exit.

If Sofer does leave, one must wonder if they’d recast Quinn. It would be understandable to bring in another actor to fill the role to continue Quinn and Carter’s story. However, knowing the pettiness of the writers, they could kill off Quinn, leading to more heartache for Carter and backlash from fans.

