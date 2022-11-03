‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Tanner Novlan Starring in a New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Tanner Novlan almost got booted out of The Bold and The Beautiful, but fan outcry ensured his return to the show. He is currently on the show playing Steffy Forrester’s husband, John Finnegan, but Novlan isn’t confining himself to the long-running soap. Novlan has secured a gig with the Hallmark Channel and will star in a new Hallmark Christmas movie.

Tanner Novlan’s role in the Christmas movie

The Hallmark Channel is already gearing up for Christmas and has announced its Christmas countdown. In the official announcement, the Channel said it would release 40 new original Christmas movies that began rolling out on Oct. 21, 2022, with new films premiering every weekend from Friday through Sunday.

Tanner Novlan is one of the stars of the movies in the lineup. According to The Focus, his film titled The Christmas Class Reunion will air on Dec. 10, 2022, and Novlan will star alongside Friday Night Lights star Aimee Teegarden. The film follows high school classmates who once deemed themselves the ‘Cursed Class’ as they reunite almost two decades later.

During their time reconnecting, they will find themselves questioning their feelings for each other, and some will explore their unrequited love. According to the synopsis, the classmates will “challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.”

A glimpse into Tanner Novlan’s career

Tanner Novlan at the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival | VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Tanner Novlan’s’ career began in 2009 when he starred in the direct-to-video horror film Maneater. He later made his TV debut in the sixth season of Bones. In 2013, Novlan was tapped to be part of ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase.

In 2016, his role in the indie feature film Flatbush Luck resulted in a Best Actor nomination at the FilmOut San Diego. The actor landed more minor roles on several TV shows, including Modern Family, Parenthood, and Letterkenny.

He then played a struggling actor for a Liberty Mutual commercial, opening more doors for him. In March 2020, Novlan landed a recurring role in The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, making his first appearance as Gregory Manes toward the end of the show’s second season. Novlan returned in the role for Roswell’s third season in 2021.

In July 2020, he landed his career-defining role on B&B, appearing as Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s onscreen husband. The part was on contract, but he was said to have vacated the role in April 2022. The decision to write Novlan out didn’t sit well with fans and critics, who called the show out and responded negatively to the decision.

Several online petitions were filed requesting his return and the show responded in kind, creating a shocking twist to his character, revealing he was alive. Outside of acting, Novlan has been a model in print campaigns for huge name brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Guess.

Other soap stars in Hallmark movies

Tanner Novlan isn’t the only soap actor dipping his toe in the Christmas pool. In recent years, the soap world has begun blending with the picture-perfect Christmas spirit of the Hallmark Channel. Jen Lilly might be a Hallmark veteran, but she was a soap star before then, having appeared in General Hospital and Days of Our Lives.

The Young and The Restless alum Hunter King exited her role as Summer Newman in early 2022 and has already landed two roles on the Hallmark Channel. King appeared in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths.

Novlan’s co-star on B&B, Katrina Bowden, who played Florence Fulton for one season and had a guest role on Y&R in the same role, has also been making a splash on the Hallmark Channel. She appeared in the 2018 Hallmark movie Love on the Slopes in a leading role.

