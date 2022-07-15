‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Steffy Is Coming Back by ‘The End of July’

The Bold and the Beautiful heroine Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is missing in action. Steffy’s been through a harrowing ordeal following the death of her husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Needing time alone, Steffy decided to leave town for a while; however, she will return soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Why isn’t Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ right now?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans miss seeing Steffy onscreen. Her recent absence is because Wood is on maternity leave. The actor gave birth to her third son Brando on May 24; six days later, on May 30, Steffy’s exit was aired.

Steffy’s departure comes amid a massive storyline. Unbeknownst to the grieving widow, her husband Finn is still alive. Fans eagerly await Sinn’s reunion with Finn awake and trying to escape captivity from Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

The walls are closing in on Sheila, and it’s a matter of time before Finn’s rescued. As for when he’ll be reunited with Steffy, well, it might be sooner than everyone thinks.

When is Steffy Forrester returning to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Steffy has been gone for over a month on The Bold and the Beautiful. While fans understand her absence, they’re also eager for her to return. Wood’s maternity leave is almost up, so when can viewers expect the actor back?

According to Soaps.com, the show’s supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk gave fans a clue about Steffy’s return. During the July 8 episode of Bold Live with Katherin Kelly Lang, he revealed when Steffy’s would appear back onscreen. “The end of July,” Kasprzyk said during a Q&A session. Lang then inquired about Wood’s schedule asking, “Isn’t she back?”

It appears Wood is back from maternity leave and ready to give fans a dose of Steffy.

Where has Steffy Forrester been in the show?

Steffy and her kids are living in Paris on The Bold and the Beautiful. While Steffy needed to clear her head, the City of Love reminds her of Finn. During the July 5 episode, Steffy is seen during a video chat with her parents. Steffy admits she’s having difficulty coping with Finn’s death, and later she reminisces about their relationship.

In the July 15 episode, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) provided an update on her daughter. Taylor revealed to Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) that Steffy checked into a medical facility to help with her grief over Finn. But Steffy will be in for a huge surprise upon her return.

Steffy will be shocked and delighted when she’s reunited with Finn. Their upcoming reunion is set to take place in Monaco, and it’ll be an exciting moment for Sinn fans.

