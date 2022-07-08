‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Where Is Steffy Forrester?

The Bold and the Beautiful leading lady Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), is a popular character. Since 2008, viewers have watched the ups and downs in Steffy’s personal and professional life. But like many characters, she needs a break and leaves town to clear her head. So, where’s Steffy been during her absence from Los Angeles?

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Steffy Forrester left for Paris on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Steffy’s gone through a tough time the past three months on The Bold and the Beautiful. She and her husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), were shot by his mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Steffy survived the shooting, but Finn “died,” and since then, she’s had difficulty moving on.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy remembers loving memories with Finn. pic.twitter.com/OBMMrvab6e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 5, 2022

With Finn’s death and Sheila’s arrest, Steffy felt overwhelmed and needed a break. In the May 30 episode, Steffy and her kids left for Paris, believing time away would do them good. It’s been a month since viewers saw Steffy, but she appeared on the July 5 episode, as reported by Soaps.com.

Steffy is in her office in Paris, reflecting on her memories of Finn. Later during a video chat with her parents Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), Steffy admits it’s tough moving on without Finn.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is on maternity leave from ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Steffy’s absence from The Bold and the Beautiful is because of Wood’s maternity leave. The actor gave birth to her third son Brando on May 24. Before going on break, Wood revealed that she was still working as her due date approached.

The new mom enjoyed her time with her newborn but quickly returned to work. During the week of June 17 through 21, Wood and her co-stars Novlan, Kaye, and Allen were part of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Aside from media appearances, the actors were also filming upcoming episodes, which will make Steffy fans happy.

Steffy Forrester is in for a big surprise when she’s reunited with Finn

Little does Steffy know that Finn is alive on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thanks to Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), Finn has a second chance at life. However, he’s in more danger, now that Sheila’s taking care of him. Yet, Finn is determined to get back to Steffy, and nothing’s going to stop him.

https://twitter.com/BandB_CBS/status/1544446188828561408

Finn will escape Sheila’s clutches and go in search of his wife. With Ridge and Taylor’s help, he goes to Monaco to reunite with Steffy. After the ordeal they endured at the hands of Sheila, Steffy and Finn’s reunion will be romantic and heartwarming. It’ll definitely bring a big smile to Steffy’s face.

