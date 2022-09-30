‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Steffy and Thomas’ ‘Parent Trap’ Plot Line Isn’t Working For Fans

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester Finnegan and Thomas Forrester still feel guilty about their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, not staying together. The siblings have been planning a trap for their parents in the hopes of reuniting them.

As Thomas’s failed attempts to pry Hope Logan Spencer from Liam Spencer show, he and Steffy don’t always succeed in getting their way. The Forrester children may long for their parents to reconcile, but viewers have been outraged by the B&B ‘parent trap’ plot line.

Steffy and Thomas have been trying to get their parents back together

Steffy and Thomas spent the summer after her long-awaited reunion with her husband Finn, devising strategies to encourage Ridge Forrester and Dr. Taylor Hayes to mend their strained relationship. According to Soaps, Steffy’s plotting to get Taylor and Ridge together began after they shared a passionate kiss in Monaco.

Thomas and Steffy have been trying to get Ridge to leave his wife, Brooke Logan, by playing parent trap with him and their mother, Taylor. While Thomas has been somewhat covert about the “parent trap,” especially when talking to Brooke, Steffy has been candid about how she feels and how she has been pressuring her parents to get back together.

Steffy answered when Brooke tried to talk to Ridge on the phone, and Brooke introduced herself as Ridge’s wife. “Not for long,” replied Steffy. Sweet as this may be, in theory, Ridge is still legally married to Brooke. There may not be a clear winner in the great Taylor versus Brooke debate any time soon, but that won’t stop Steffy from trying every “parent trap” in the book on Taylor and Ridge.

B&B fans are not loving the parent trap storyline

Fans are unhappy with Steffy’s tendency to play cupid. 47% of respondents to a Soap Hub poll said they hoped she would stop interfering with her parents’ lives. On Twitter, several B&B viewers vented their dissatisfaction with the show’s “parent trap” storyline and Steffy’s behavior in general.

One Twitter fan commented that Steffy’s interference was immature and downplayed any maturity she had gained after reuniting with Finn, writing that it’s “pathetic” for an adult like Steffy to be acting “like a brat” about her parents’ relationship. The fan thinks Steffy should focus on her own life, rather than attacking Brooke.

Another tweet criticized the B&B showrunners for using the tired parent trap plot device too often, saying the storyline old and the show needs new plots and less of the “same dialogue” every episode.

The general opinion seems to be that Steffy needs to take a deep breath and chill out. Both she and her parents are legally capable adults who are free to make their own choices.

Are Steffy and Thomas immature for wanting to reunite their parents?

Despite her past words and actions, Steffy has been exceptionally steadfast, for better or worse, in her desire to see her parents get back together again. While Steffy is doing this because she wants to make her parents happy, she is also motivated by her frustration with Brooke Logan.

In her opinion, this will only occur if Ridge finally sees that Brooke is nothing but trouble and that Taylor deserves all of his affection. But obviously, it’s never easy to break up a marriage in an effort to fix another one.

And even though the Forrester siblings hope their parents can get back together, most viewers believe that ship has already sailed. It makes sense fans want Steffy and Thomas to stop worrying about their parents and focus on themselves and their families now that they are adults.

