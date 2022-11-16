‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Stephen Logan is Returning — Will More Logans Follow?

It’s time for long-time fans of The Bold and the Beautiful to get excited. One of the soap’s characters is set to make a return to the city this November. The character is none other than the Logan family patriarch, Stephen Logan.

Stephen’s return to the show may open the door for more of his family to return to the fold as well. Find out more about the details of Stephen’s return below.

Patrick Duffy as Stephen Logan | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Stephen Logan returns to the soap this November

It’s official, Patrick Duffy is set to make a special return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Stephen Logan in late November 2022. According to People, Duffy will have a two-episode stint on B&B starting November 23, where he will reprise his role as the patriarch of the Logan family.

Patrick Duffy Is Returning to The Bold and the Beautiful https://t.co/Rb8pQtWksu — People (@people) October 24, 2022

As IMDb lists, Duffy debuted as Stephen Logan on the CBS soap in 2006, staying in the role until 2011. The character was previously played by actor Robert Pine from 1988 to 2001. Now, after a decade away from the show, it looks like B&B fans can finally look forward to seeing the Logan family patriarch make a return to the city.

Will more Logan family members find their way back to the city?

Katie knows Bill loves her…and she also knows he loves Brooke. ? Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Ch3FtidQAp pic.twitter.com/J2Zsocg3qz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 14, 2022

As of November 2022, the only members of the Logan family that are present on the show are Brooke Logan, Hope Logan, Hope’s daughter Beth Spencer, Donna Logan, Katie Logan, Katie’s son Will Spencer, and Storm’s daughter Flo Fulton. However, with Stephen set to return to the city this soon, this may open the door for more Logan family members to return to the fold.

Stephen is set to return to the city with his new girlfriend, played by his real-life girlfriend, actor Linda Purl. There’s no telling how the Logan sisters will react when their father returns to the show with a new woman by his side.

With the family drama guaranteed to brew and the holidays just around the corner, B&B fans might just get to see more of the Logan grandchildren return to the city too. However, only time will tell what B&B writers have in store for the Logan family next.

Get to know the Logan family

Tormented and heartbroken, Brooke begs Ridge for answers today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/jBjCLkcui0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 10, 2022

As longtime B&B fans will know, the Logan family has long been a staple on the show. The Logans debuted in B&B’s first episodes in 1987. The original Logan family consisted of Stephen Logan and his wife, Beth, along with the couple’s four children, Storm, Brooke, Donna, and Katie.

By the early 1990s, much of the Logan family had been written out of the storyline except for Stephen and Beth’s daughter, Brooke. What earned Brooke a steady storyline in B&B was that she was entangled with another popular family, the Forresters. According to Fandom, Brooke actually married Forrester patriarch Eric Forrester in the early ’90s before marrying his son, Ridge Forrester, shortly after.

Brooke shares two kids with Eric; Bridget and Rick. Brooke also shares a son with Ridge named R.J. Forrester. In addition, Brooke has another daughter, Hope Logan, who she shares with Deacon Sharpe, and a son, Jack Marone, who she shares with Nick Marone. This makes a grand total of five children for Brooke Logan.

The Logan family was largely represented by Brooke and her children until 2006, when B&B decided to recast and reintroduce more of the original Logan family members back into the storyline. Following sporadic appearances over the years, Stephen, Beth, Donna, Katie, and Storm were all back in the city by 2008. However, this reintroduction was short-lived as Storm was killed off in 2008, Beth was killed off in 2010, and Stephen was written out by 2011.

