‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: The Storyline That Has Fans Demanding New Writers

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are opinionated about the show and its writing. Although the soap opera has been a prominent part of the CBS network since 1987, it’s beginning to lose its luster. Many fans blame the writing for the show’s downfall, and this latest storyline has many viewers threatening to quit watching.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ writers turn Thomas Forrester into a bad guy again

The Logans versus the Forresters is a famous feud from the soap opera. Since 1987, viewers have watched the two families battle it out. The epic rivalry has again reared its ugly head.

Of course, the never-ending love triangle between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is in effect. Plus, the families have gotten involved in the custody dispute over Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). During an argument with Ridge’s son Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Brooke became concerned when he began to wave a knife.

Brooke then threatened to call CPS on Thomas; low and behold, the workers showed up at his door. After doing some digging, Ridge discovered Brooke was the caller. Upset that his wife betrayed him, Ridge immediately flew to Aspen to reconcile with Taylor.

Fans knew Brooke was set up, and speculation began on the caller’s identity. The writers could’ve gone differently by having Douglas or even Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) as the caller. But instead, they went with the usual routine of making Thomas the villain again.

Fans bash the show for Thomas Forrester’s latest storyline

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s writing is facing backlash after the newest development in Thomas’ story. Fans were hoping for something suspenseful and a different suspect, but the show returned to its predictability in true fashion.

While the show touted the revelation as a bomb, viewers felt it was a dud. On a Twitter thread, fans criticized the writing and felt a regime change was in order.

“The ratings are about to bomb,” declared one user.

“Such a disappointing but not surprising cope out. Weak writing IMO,” wrote one viewer.

“Thanks for giving reason to save DVR space and not worry about my paramount subscription!” another user wrote.

“The writing needs to get better or just take the show off…the actors and actresses deserve better storyline. Do better this is just awful,” another commenter ranted.

“It’s sad that you think this was a bomb dropping, but it does explain a lot that you believe that. I think it’s time for you guys to ask your viewers for story ideas. Try to break this redundancy you’ve got going,” suggests one fan.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ writing has gone downhill

Like many soap operas, the writing for The Bold and the Beautiful has lost its appeal. The show was once filled with excitement with fashion shows and iconic feuds. Now central focus on only certain characters and recycled storylines has viewers tuning out.

Fans aren’t the only ones who are fed up with the show’s writing. A few actors have spoken out against the storylines for their charcters. Atkinson has posted on social media how Thomas needs a new love interest. Meanwhile, Annika Noelle has expressed interest in a personality change for her character Hope Logan.

The latest story of making Thomas a villain to set up another Brooke and Ridge reunion isn’t doing any favors. Many fans are threatening to boycott the show if changes aren’t made. If the writers don’t want to lose their audience, it might be wise for them to start listening to their viewers.

