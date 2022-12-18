‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Taylor’s Wedding Hair Looks Outdated, Some Fans Think

Since the soap opera’s premiere back in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has become one of daytime television’s most well-known programs. Amidst the glamour, romance, high fashion, and business are the CBS series’ beloved characters and their stories.

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Recently, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Thomas’ contentious relationship and Bill’s anger issues have been front and center. But what many fans and viewers haven’t been able to stop talking about is Taylor’s wedding or, more specifically, the character’s hairstyle.

Some fans didn’t love Taylor’s wedding hairstyle

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy supports Taylor as she gets ready for her wedding. pic.twitter.com/z1UdyLMumE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 18, 2022

Just a few weeks ago, fans and viewers were eagerly watching Taylor and Ridge’s dramatic wedding on The Bold and the Beautiful. Through it all, it actually was Dr. Taylor’s hairdo that followers couldn’t stop talking about.

One fan roasted the character’s look on Twitter, writing that the hairstyle reminded them of the “poorly done” ’50s styles the fan remembered from their youth. Other fans said the “spit curl” looked bad and outdated.

Some fans suggested it’s time for the show to get new stylists, as the look just wasn’t quite right. Oddly enough, this isn’t the first or only time Krista Allen’s character has been put on blast for her hair.

This isn’t the 1st time fans have criticized Taylor’s hair on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Before Allen took on the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes, the talented Hunter Tylo was the actor playing the part. Last December, Allen officially took on the character, and ever since, fans have been very vocal about their distaste for the wigs the actor was seen wearing in scenes.

Soaps in Depth highlighted all of the bizarre complaints Allen was receiving. When speaking about the hairy matter, the actor joked, “Everybody has been obviously letting me know that I should get rid of the wig.”

The Bold and the Beautiful star went on to add, “It’s been such a hard thing because I think that some people think that I’m choosing to wear a wig because I think it looks beautiful.” That, of course, was not the case at all.

When Allen was offered the role, time was of the essence. As the actor recalled, she had blonde hair at the time and had just gotten a pixie haircut. Allen explained, “I started working within a week. So we didn’t have time. I had to take my hair back from blonde to dark brown. So we needed a little bit of time.”

Although the actor opening up definitely gave The Bold and the Beautiful fans an explanation for the wig as well as some context, not many of their opinions have changed when it comes to the overall matter. Fans and followers of The Bold and the Beautiful even have a whole Reddit thread dedicated to Taylor and the wigs.

As Allen put it, “But the funniest part for me is how people don’t understand…I know — we know — that the wig is bad. We know. We’ve been trying so hard. It’s not for lack of trying. Wigs are hard, I guess. I don’t know!”

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans have criticized the styling over the years

Every day is a fashion show at Forrester Creations! ? We give Brooke’s look 11/10 ?? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/W0Bp00i82n — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 7, 2021

The Bold and the Beautiful is a television show based on high fashion, so, as many would think, it would only make sense for the characters to reflect that. Often times the character’s looks are outdated or just straight-up confusing.

Soaps.com even made a gallery collection of some of the most questionable looks to grace the set of The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope’s dingy gray country-looking dress from last April was one of the looks being clocked. Wyatt’s unforgettable purple suit was another item that made it on the list of fashion misses.