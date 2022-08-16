‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Team Steffy or Li? Fans Choose Sides in the Finn Debate

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been involved in many feuds on The Bold and the Beautiful. Whether she’s fighting with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) or Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), she doesn’t back down. However, she’s about to meet her toughest opponent in Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda).

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester I Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Steffy Forrester and Li Finnegan argue about Finn on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful fans agree that Steffy and mother-in-laws are a terrible combination. She has already experienced plenty of trauma with Sheila. Since crashing her and John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) wedding, Sheila’s made their lives hell.

Tension continued to rise between the two women, and it cumulated in a deadly confrontation. During a heated argument, Sheila accidentally shot her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) before turning the gun on Steffy. While Steffy survived, her husband Finn “died.”

However, unbeknownst to Steffy, Finn’s adoptive mother, Li snuck him out of the hospital and kept him alive. After three months in a coma, Finn woke up and was eventually reunited with Steffy. While Steffy is grateful to have her husband back, she’s also upset with Li for letting her believe Finn was dead.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy and Li argue about Li’s decision to keep Finn from his family. pic.twitter.com/jOl7VqZp00 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 9, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Mother-in-Law Hell Continues

Fans choose sides in the Steffy Forrester and Li Finnegan feud

After returning him from Monaco, Steffy didn’t waste time confronting Li. While she’s grateful to Li for bringing Finn back, she’s also upset that Li didn’t tell her. Li saw how grief-stricken Steffy was over losing Finn. The heartbreak was so overwhelming that Steffy left town and checked into a clinic.

However, Li also had her reasons for keeping the truth from Steffy. Li was also heartbroken at losing Finn and did whatever she could to protect her son. Both women have valid points, leaving viewers split on who to side with. On a Twitter thread, most of The Bold and the Beautiful fans were on Steffy’s side in the debate.

“Team Steffy. Li seems to have a lot of resentment toward Steffy and her family, which makes me question her motives,” wrote one user.

“Steffy has a right to be pissed off, but I hope she and Li come to some mutual truce; Finn would want it,” wrote another fan.

However, some fans understood Li’s point of view and sided with her.

“I’m on Li’s side. And she’s right; Steffy is drama. She started all of this mess with bullying Sheila at her wedding and slapping her around constantly and talking down to her,” wrote one viewer.

“I’m with Li when she said Steffy would have forced her to put Finn in the hospital again. Everything Li said was right and true,” another commenter chimed in.

What’s next for the two women on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Steffy and Li’s confrontation ended with no resolution on The Bold and the Beautiful. The two women might be igniting a feud, which spells trouble for Steffy and Finn’s marriage. While Finn believes Steffy should let the resentment toward Li go, the stubborn woman won’t budge. Steffy won’t be willing to forgive Li so quickly and wonders if she can trust her.

POLL: Do you think Steffy should be upset with Li? Reply with a ? for yes or a ? for no! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/UBvX8ZXjVL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Li will feel threatened by Steffy, especially if she tries to come between her and Finn. Finn is Li’s pride and joy, and she can’t bear the thought of losing him. But that might be what happens if Steffy has her way.

Viewers already saw the damage of what happened when Steffy tried to keep Sheila away from Finn. Imagine what it will be like when she does the same with Li and Finn.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy and Finn Reunited at Last