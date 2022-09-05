‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Will a New Episode Air on Sept. 5, 2022?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs new episodes weekly on the CBS network. However, sometimes the show might be interrupted because of breaking news or holidays. With Sept 5, 2022, being Labor Day, fans wonder if the soap opera will be preempted.

A new episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will air on Sept 5, 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful fans tune in daily to catch new episodes of the CBS soap opera. However, there are rare occasions where the show may be preempted, most of the time for holidays. Since Labor Day is on Monday, Sept 5, 2022, fans wonder if the show will be new or a repeat.

Well, there’s good news for fans. According to TV Guide, a new episode will air on Monday. With the drama between the Forresters and Logans heating up, viewers can expect lots of excitement.

What to expect in the Sept 5, 2022 episode?

The Sept 5, 2022, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be interesting. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is stuck between his two lady loves, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Although Brooke is Ridge’s “destiny,” the tide is turning in Taylor’s favor when she and Ridge share a moment.

Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is going crazy because of his new roommate Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila continues parading around in disguise while letting everyone believe she’s dead. However, Sheila’s plot may fail because she is obsessed with her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

Sheila has a crazy notion that Finn misses her, and she believes there’s still a chance for them to reconnect. With Deacon’s freedom at stake, can he talk Sheila into staying away from Finn for both their sakes?

What to expect the rest of the week on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

As long as there are no unexpected interruptions, The Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect new episodes this week. According to Soaps.com, spoilers suggest the situation regarding Douglas Forrester’s (Django Ferri) custody arrangement has everyone on edge.

With Douglas living with his dad Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has been a frequent visitor to the Forrester mansion. While Liam S[encer (Scott Clifton) understands Hope wants to see her son, he’s worried Thomas is using the situation to move on Hope. Liam’s concerns are on alert when Hope is invited to a Forrester family dinner but returns home without Douglas. To make matters worse, Liam’s mother-in-law Brooke is getting in his head with her conspiracy theories.

Speaking of Brooke, she warns Taylor to stay away from her man, which goes unheard. Then the two women force Ridge to choose a side in Douglas’ custody case. Something tells us Ridge’s decision will leave Brooke fuming.

Across town, Sheila is determined to get closer to Finn. When a disguised Sheila tries to spy on Finn and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), it’s up to Deacon to stop her. With Deacon’s stress rising, you have to wonder if he’s regretting his deal with Sheila.

