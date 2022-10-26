‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Why Wyatt Spencer May Be Gone for Good

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is a beloved character in The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 2013, fans have fallen in love with Wyatt because of his good looks and fun personality. While he was once a leading man, Wyatt’s been bumped to recurring status. Given recent developments on the show, the character may be gone for good.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Darin Brooks I Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes buys Wyatt Spencer’s beach house on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Wyatt is one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s most charismatic men. His relationship with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) made him a fan favorite. Throughout the past nine years, he’s had high-profiled romances with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Yet, his relationship with Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) would be the kiss of death for the character.

Since August 2021, Wyatt’s been reduced to a recurring character. The only time he pops up is to listen to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) or Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) talk about their problems. The lack of stories and airtime for Wyatt had many worried about his status. Things are looking bleak for the character following the Oct. 24 episode.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Actor Darin Brooks Reveals His Favorite Wyatt Storylines

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) surprised Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) by purchasing their old beach house, which Wyatt occupied. The recent turn of events regarding Wyatt’s living situation has fans on Reddit wondering if he’s gone forever.

“Woahhhh. Does this mean Wyatt is officially gone?” asked one user.

“I guess. He didn’t even get a mention in the episode,” another viewer replied.

“I’m so disappointed that we don’t see MUCH MORE of Wyatt!! I hope he’s not gone. But it’s not a good sign that the show repurposed his home set. Sigh,” wrote another fan.

Darin Brooks is busy with other projects

The lack of storylines is one reason for Wyatt’s absence from The Bold and the Beautiful. However, Brooks is also busy with other projects away from the soap opera set. The actor does voiceover work for the animated series The Croods: Family Tree. He’s also starring in the hit Apple+ series Amber Brown.

Aside from his TV work, Broks also has several films in the works. According to IMDB.com, he’s set to star in the upcoming movies Rockland Heights and Back to School. The actor also announced that he and his wife, Kelly Kruger, just wrapped filming on the holiday film The Art of Christmas for the Great American Family Network.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ appears to have written Wyatt Spencer out

Although nothing’s been officially confirmed, all signs seem to point to Wyatt and Brooks no longer being with The Bold and the Beautiful. Between moving out of the beach house, and the departure of Flo and his mother, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), there’s nothing left for him. Wyatt was one of the show’s best characters; the writers underutilized a talented actor like Brooks.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt and Liam share a brotherly bond while discussing Steffy, Hope, and Bill. pic.twitter.com/xQujDpHQEC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 25, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 4 Actors Who Could Be Leaving the Show

There was so much the writers could’ve done with Wyatt, including exploring a reunion between him and Hope. Or having Wyatt and Liam fight for control over Spencer Publications. Another good story would be him rekindling his romance with Katie.

Yet, Wyatt was pushed aside to make Liam the show’s hero. As for whether Wyatt will ever be seen again, there’s always a possibility. When and if Wyatt does return, let’s hope the writers will have a decent storyline for him.