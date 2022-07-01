‘The Boys’: Karl Urban Reveals Filming Start for Season 4, Hints at 2023 Release Date

The Boys is in the midst of its third season, but it has already been renewed for season 4 by Amazon. There has been no official release date for season 4, but The Boys star Karl Urban says they are going to begin filming soon, meaning that it’s possible the next season arrives in 2023.

‘The Boys’ season 3 once again delivers what viewers love

Karl Urban | Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW

The Boys stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, a rough brute who organizes a small team to keep superheroes in check in a world where heroes almost always work in their own self-interest. It’s a chaotic show that is gory and crude but also manages to satirize the superhero genre with biting political and social commentary.

Season 3 delivers more of what fans love about this show as the team once again seeks to take down Homelander. This time, Billy and the team try to even up the odds on Homelander (Anthony Starr) by gaining powers of their own and teaming up with an older hero named Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). The series also stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Timer Kapon, and Laz Alonso.

Karl Urban says filming for season 4 of ‘The Boys’ begins soon

The Boys season 3 only has one episode left which means fans are soon going to be eagerly waiting for season 4. In an interview with Collider, Karl Urban provides an update for season 4 of The Boys, saying that shooting should begin this summer. Toward the end of August to be specific.

“Yeah, we’re starting I think August the 22nd, we’re going to be starting season four,” Urban says. “So I’m getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can’t wait. It’s a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can’t wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

While The Boys does follow the comic book series by Garth Ennis, the series has taken a lot of liberties in changing what happens and how certain characters are treated. Still, season 3 has been a satisfying return thus far and is leading to an exciting climax that should set up season 4.

Urban doesn’t know what happens in season 4 yet

There have been plenty of ludicrous moments in season 3, including the superhero orgy known as “Herogasm,” which took place in the last episode. It’s impossible to know how bonkers season 4 of The Boys could be and even Karl Urban doesn’t know as he says he hasn’t touched any script yet.

“We’re about two months away from filming, and I have no idea,” Urban explains. “So that’ll tell you something, but yeah, not too far away. I mean, I expect that we’ll… I’m actually going to be seeing Kripke next week and I expect conversations will start to happen about what he’s got in store. I like to give them the respect of being able to do their writing process and not be harassed by actors going, ‘What are we doing?’ But I can’t wait. They always come up with insane stuff, so yeah, it’s going to be fun.”

The Boys season 3 finale airs next week so we’ll find out more about where season 4 is heading then. The Boys is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

