‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’ Voice Cast Revealed in Stomach-Churning Teaser Trailer

The Boys Season 3 is one of Prime Video’s most-anticipated releases of 2022, but fans have a spinoff series to look forward to before the original returns in June. The Boys Presents: Diabolical will offer an animated take on Vought International and its Supes — and a new teaser trailer has revealed an impressive voice cast for the show.

Vought opens a food chain in ‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’ teaser

Those familiar with The Boys know that Vought International will do just about anything for positive PR. In The Boys Presents: Diabolical, that means opening a fast-food chain. And Vought a Burger is every bit as disgusting in practice as it is in theory.

In addition to revealing the cast of The Boys spinoff, Prime Video’s new teaser trailer shows precisely what Vought a Burger has to offer. Its menu alone is enough to leave fans gagging, especially as the restaurant’s employees drop burgers on the floor and put questionable ingredients in the food.

According to a press release from Amazon Studios, the anthology series will tell a range of stories set in the same world as The Boys:

“The fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boysuniverse, brought to life by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today….”

It seems at least one of those tales will feature Vought a Burger — assuming it doesn’t serve as a stopping point for the characters in every episode. Whatever the studio’s plans for this new location, it promises to uphold the tone of the original series. And it’ll be frequented by characters voiced by a first-class lineup of talent.

‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’ reveals a top-tier voice cast

The Boys Presents: Diabolical teaser trailer offers a glimpse at another one of Vought’s properties, but it goes beyond that. It also reveals who will make up the cast of The Boys spinoff series. And there are many recognizable names on the list.

To start, several stars from the original show are returning for Diabolical. Antony Starr, Giancarlo Esposito, Chace Crawford, Elisabeth Shue, Simon Pegg, and Aisha Tyler are all involved. Additionally, Seth Rogen, who serves as an executive producer on The Boys and its spinoff, will hold a voice role in the latter.

Well-known actors like Don Cheadle, Jason Isaacs, Kieran Culkin, Michael Cera, Kenan Thompson, Awkwafina, Kumail Nanjiani, and Andy Samberg will also voice characters in the show. Check out the full list of confirmed talent below:

Jason Isaacs

Aisha Tyler

Don Cheadle

Kumail Nanjiani

Awkwafina

Kieran Culkin

Seth Rogen

Evan Goldberg

Christian Slater

Justin Roiland

Andy Samberg

Kenan Thompson

Chace Crawford

Ilana and Eliot Glazer

Giancarlo Esposito

Kevin Smith

Ben Schwartz

Elisabeth Shue

Antony Starr

Simon Pegg

Michael Cera

Youn Yuh Jung

Nasim Pedrad

With so many incredible actors involved in Diabolical, viewers are eager to get their hands on the new spinoff. Fortunately, there isn’t a long wait for its release date.

When does the spinoff series come out on Prime Video?

With such a top-tier voice cast, The Boys Presents: Diabolical can’t get here soon enough. So, when can fans find out what this lineup has to offer?

The spinoff series premieres on Prime Video on March 4, 2022. It will comprise eight episodes in total, which will drop all at once. That doesn’t give viewers a ton of content to look forward to, but it does make a nice lead-in to The Boys Season 3 in June.

