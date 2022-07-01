‘The Boys’ Season 3 Episode 8: Finale Release Date and Time

The Boys Season 3 is approaching its finale, which promises to bring the latest outing to a tense and action-packed close. After multiple revelations in The Boys Season 3 Episode 7, the final showdown between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) could take an unexpected turn. So, when is the release date for The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 on Prime Video?

[Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Boys Season 3 Episode 7, “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed.”]

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Episode 7 features major revelations ahead of the finale

Jack Quaid and Jensen Ackles in ‘The Boys’ | Amazon Studios

The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 sets up the finale in a big way, dropping several important revelations over the course of its run. Among the biggest is the fact that Temp V could kill Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Butcher (Karl Urban) if they continue taking it. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) discovers that more than three doses could prove fatal. And although she relays this to Butcher, it’s unclear if he plans on telling Hughie about it.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) gets the spoglight this week as well, with episode 7 revealing why he betrayed Soldier Boy. As it turns out, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) gave him the go-ahead. With Soldier Boy out of the picture, Vought could introduce Homelander as the new leader of The Seven.

Of course, there’s more to Homelander and Soldier Boy’s connection than fans expected. The Boys Season 3 drops a major surprise ahead of episode 8: Vought used Soldier Boy to create Homelander, making the pair father and son.

Knowing that Soldier Boy is Homelander’s father, The Boys Season 3 finale could take an unexpected turn. With the series gearing up for a showdown between Homelander and the series’ heroes, Soldier Boy is now a wild card. We’ll find out who he sides with when the release date for The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 arrives.

With the latest chapter’s big reveal about Soldier Boy, the showdown between The Boys and Homelander will likely be one for the history books. So, when is the release date for The Boys Season 3 Episode 8?

Like every other installment in The Boys Season 3, the finale will arrive on a Friday. Specifically, it drops on the platform on July 8 at 12 a.m. GMT. Because of the difference in time zones, U.S.-based subscribers can check Prime Video for the new episode late Thursday night.

Here’s the full release schedule for the third season:

Episodes 1-3: June 3

Episode 4: June 10

Episode 5: June 17

Episode 6: June 24

Episode 7: July 1

Episode 8: July 8

Episode 8 will conclude the current outing, but it’s hard to say if it will tie it up neatly. There’s a lot happening in the latest batch of episodes, and it will likely spill over into season 4.

What to expect when the finale hits Prime Video

So, what can fans expect when The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 arrives on Prime Video? The finale promises an intense showdown between Soldier Boy and Homelander — though with recent revelations, they may wind up working together.

According to IMDb, the title of The Boys Season 3’s finale is “The Instant White-Hot Wild.” Sadly, there’s no preview or synopsis to offer insight into what’s coming.

One thing is certain as we approach the coming finale: it will need to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the third outing while setting up The Boys Season 4. Another batch of episodes is already confirmed, and showrunner Eric Kripke teased Homelander going “full sociopath.” Fans will have to wait and see if that happens in the finale or later on.

In the meantime, the first seven episodes of season 3 are currently streaming on Prime Video.

