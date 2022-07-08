‘The Boys’ Season 3: Is [SPOILER] Really Dead?

The Boys Season 3 finale boasts no shortage of action, and naturally, that means at least one character dies in the latest chapter. The Prime Video series has never been shy about spilling blood and guts, and it does so again during “The Instant White-Hot Wild.” Although most major characters survive The Boys Season 3’s ending, one doesn’t fare so well.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3 Episode 8, “The Instant White-Hot Wild.”]

Is Black Noir really dead?

Given its action-packed showdown, The Boys Season 3 could have taken far more casualties during its finale. And surprisingly enough, the main death to occur in “The Instant White-Hot Wild” happens before Butcher (Karl Urban) and his allies take on Homelander (Antony Starr).

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is the only major character declared dead in The Boys Season 3 finale, and the poor Supe dies at Homelander’s hands. The leader of The Seven isn’t thrilled to learn that his old friend kept the secret of his parentage from him. When he finds out, he punches a hole through Noir’s abdomen, leaving him to bleed out on the floor.

It’s a sad way to go, especially knowing how much Noir looked up to and trusted Homelander. And given how brutally Starr’s character kills him, it seems Black Noir really is dead. There’s no coming back from a wound that leaves one’s intestines trailing on the floor. And the disappearance of Noir’s cartoon animals suggests he’s gone for good.

‘The Boys’ Season 3 dives into Black Noir’s past

It’s looking like Black Noir really is dead, but The Boys Season 3 gave fans the chance to know the character before killing him off. Noir has always been the quietest of The Seven, and the latest outing explains why. Although he and the rest of Payback successfully incapacitate Soldier Boy, Noir suffers most of the Supe’s wrath.

Soldier Boy lands several powerful blows to Noir’s skull before Payback takes him down. Frankly, it’s shocking that Noir survives — and his disfigured skull explains why he doesn’t speak or take his mask off.

Noir’s been carrying the weight of that confrontation with him for years, speaking with cartoon animals he’s created in his mind in order to cope. Fans know none of this for the first two seasons of The Boys. However, they get a more in-depth look at the character just ahead of his death.

It’s a shame we couldn’t have explored Black Noir further before The Boys killed him off. However, the show could bring the character back if it gets creative.

How ‘The Boys’ Season 4 could bring back the character

Given the damage Black Noir took in the season 3 finale, it’s unlikely The Boys will bring him back from the dead in season 4. However, the Prime Video series could return him to the small screen in other ways.

Flashbacks are useful tools when it comes to revisiting dead characters. And Homelander may regret what he’s done to Noir, especially after his father rejected him. After all, the final interaction between Homelander and Noir is an emotional one. Their relationship may be front of mind in season 4, particularly if Homelander rebuilds The Seven.

Beyond season 4, Noir could also make an appearance in The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The animated spinoff explores all sorts of scenarios in the show’s universe, including past occurrences and events that haven’t happened in the live-action series at all. With that in mind, this may not be the last time fans see the character.

The Boys Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

