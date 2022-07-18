‘The Boys’ Season 3: The 5 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments, Ranked

The Boys Season 3 recently came to a close, but the Prime Video series brought fans plenty of jaw-dropping moments before ending its eight-episode run. It’s hard to believe The Boys keeps one-upping itself in terms of shock value. However, the third outing contained some of the most surprising developments yet. In particular, these five stood out. Here are the five most shocking moments from the third outing, ranked.

5. Ryan’s change of heart was unexpected and ominous

The Boys Season 3 opens with Butcher (Karl Urban) fulfilling his promise to Becca (Shantel VanSanten) and looking after Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) in the wake of her death. Although Ryan doesn’t live with Butcher, the two develop a father-son bond. However, Butcher eventually pushes the kid away. In doing so, he hurts someone he clearly cares about — and sends Ryan in a worrisome direction.

That in itself isn’t surprising, nor is the fact that Homelander (Antony Starr) swoops in to offer support. But the ending of The Boys Season 3 takes Ryan’s character to an unexpected place.

Until the finale, Ryan seems like a generally compassionate kid. Because of this, fans were shocked to see him smiling after Homelander murdered a man in front of him. It seems The Boys is setting Ryan up to be just as dangerous as his father. We certainly didn’t have that on our season 3 bingo board!

4. Kimiko’s dildo fight was an unexpected highlight of season 3

The Boys fans have come to expect the unexpected, but even the most seasoned viewers weren’t anticipating a dildo massacre in season 3. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) gets plenty of great action moments in the latest outing, but few compare to her wielding The Seven-themed sex toys as weapons against a bunch of rich men.

As usual, the Prime Video series holds nothing back, either, leaving fans with a scene that’s as gory as it is outrageous. It’s probably safe to say most viewers’ jaws were on the floor after this action sequence. It leaves you wondering what the writers could possibly come up with next.

3. ‘Herogasm’ was everything ‘The Boys’ team promised

Speaking of outrageous and explicit moments from The Boys Season 3, the show’s “Herogasm” episode exceeded fans’ expectations. Although the Supe orgy wasn’t quite as explicit as it was in the comics, it contained plenty of surprises — from The Deep (Chace Crawford) getting it on with an octopus to a Supe called Love Sausage (Derek Johns) welcoming guests with his superpowered penis.

Perhaps the most unexpected aspect of “Herogasm,” though, was the fact that all of the nudity and sex became background noise during the second half. Few fans were anticipating a fight between Butcher, Homelander, and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to steal the show. However, their showdown took the spotlight off of the giant orgy — and it was so good, fans couldn’t even complain about that.

2. Soldier Boy’s relationship to Homelander came as a major surprise

Although this moment from The Boys Season 3 isn’t particularly violent or explicit, it did come as a shock to fans — both those who have read the comics and those who exclusively watch the show.

In The Boys comics, Soldier Boy and Homelander aren’t related to one another. But the end of The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 reveals that Soldier Boy is actually Homelander’s biological father. This change works within the adaptation, but it likely left a few jaws on the floor. And Soldier Boy’s rejection in the finale was just the cherry on top of the cake.

1. ‘The Boys’ Season 3’s opening scene

Without a doubt, the most jaw-dropping moment from The Boys Season 3 takes place within the first 10 minutes. The show has a habit of referencing (and poking fun at) Marvel and DC. But its willingness to bring a certain Avengers: Endgame theory to life during its opening scene left many viewers speechless.

For those who don’t know the theory in question, there was a running joke leading up to Endgame, where fans suggested Ant-Man could beat Thanos by lodging himself in his butt. From there, Ant-Man could make himself larger — and, well, we’ll leave the rest up to your imagination.

Of course, if you’ve seen The Boys Season 3, you no longer need to imagine it. The opening scene sees Termite (Brett Geddes) accidentally killing someone after venturing inside his penis and sneezing. It’s one of the most graphic and ridiculous moments the show has come up with yet. It leaves you to wonder how they’ll top it in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

