‘The Boys’ Season 4 Cast: Everyone Confirmed for the New Episodes So Far

Cameron Crovetti is now a series regular in The Boys Season 4 cast.

The Prime Video series also announced two new Supes: Firecracker and Sister Sage.

Most of the main actors are expected to return for The Boys’ next outing.

Karl Urban, Cameron Crovetti, and Antony Starr in ‘The Boys’ | Amazon Studios

The Boys Season 4 is still a ways away, but new cast details offer some insight into what fans can expect from the next outing. It looks like we’ll see a lot more of Homelander’s (Antony Starr) son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) in the coming episodes. Two more Supes will join the fray in The Boys Season 4 as well, and most of the main actors will reprise their roles.

Ryan will have a bigger role in ‘The Boys’ Season 4

Prime Video hasn’t revealed much about The Boys Season 4, but fans have received interesting details about the cast. On the heels of The Boys Season 3, Cameron Crovetti has been upped to a series regular. The show’s official Twitter revealed the actor’s promotion, which leaves fans to speculate on how he’ll factor into the next chapter.

The ending of The Boys Season 3 saw Ryan going off with Homelander — a dangerous prospect considering their combined power. And Ryan doesn’t appear bothered by his father’s outbursts of rage. Could he become another villain to contend with as the Prime Video series moves forward?

That’s certainly one direction the show could take him in, and it would make sense of Crovetti’s increased involvement. Of course, Butcher (Karl Urban) may find a way to rein him in. We’ll have to wait to see how Ryan’s story pans out, but we’re excited to see more of him either way.

‘The Boys’ Season 4 adds Firecracker and Sister Sage

Some S4 supe news for ya. Join us congratulating our favorite lad Cameron Crovetti on his promotion to series regular, and give a warm Boys family welcome to @susanheyward as Sister Sage and @valoriecurry as Firecracker. pic.twitter.com/mgFQLx8IBs — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 1, 2022

In addition to announcing that Cameron Crovetti would become a series regular in The Boys Season 4, the show’s Twitter welcomed two new cast members: Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry.

Heyward will play Sister Sage in the fourth season, while Curry takes on the role of Firecracker. These new Supes sound exciting, but they don’t have any basis in The Boys’ comics.

Still, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke hyped up their arrival on Twitter, noting that they’ll be every bit as wild as the rest of the show’s Supes.

“These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys,” Kripke wrote. “You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous.”

That’s a ringing endorsement for a series like this one! So, who else can we expect in The Boys Season 4?

‘The Boys’ Season 4 cast

In addition to the new actors confirmed for The Boys Season 4, most of the cast is expected to return for the new episodes. The following stars still have story arcs to see through, and many of them celebrated the fourth season on Twitter:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Antony Starr as Homelander

Erin Moriarty as Annie January

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Tomer Kapon as Frenchie

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Less clear is whether actors like Giancarlo Esposito, Dominique McElligott, and Jensen Ackles will return. Stan Edgar, Maeve, and Soldier Boy could all friend their way back to The Boys‘ main storyline eventually. However, they could just as easily opt out of future seasons.

We’ll have to wait and see if anyone else is confirmed for the new episodes. In the meantime, fans can rewatch The Boys Season 3, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

