‘The Boys’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Laz Alonso | Amazon Studios

The Boys Season 3 has officially come to an end, but fans of the show can look forward to another batch of episodes in the future. The Prime Video series has already been greenlit for a fourth outing. And the season 3 finale already alludes to where characters like Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Homelander (Antony Starr) are headed. So, what do we know about The Boys Season 4 so far?

‘The Boys’ renewed for season 4 on Amazon

Those looking forward to The Boys Season 4 can rest knowing that Amazon has already greenlit the next outing. The company announced more episodes ahead of season 3’s premiere date. And it seems it had a good reason for renewing the show: an Amazon press release indicates that viewership increased 17% since season 2 and 234% since season 1.

Speaking to The Boys’ popularity, Vernon Sanders — head of global television at Amazon Studios — had this to say:

“The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers.”

Given the viewership numbers, it’s probably safe to say subscribers are just as excited about getting more content. And The Boys’ Season 3 finale sets up the fourth outing rather nicely.

‘The Boys’ Season 3’s ending sets up new storylines for season 4

That’s right, the ending of The Boys Season 3 sets the stage for season 4 — and it does so in a way that will no doubt have fans eager to get their hands on new episodes.

The finale sees Starlight joining The Boys team, Butcher (Karl Urban) grappling with a shortened lifespan thanks to Temp V, and Homelander showing his followers the “real” him. That last part could prove concerning, especially now that he’s taken Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) under his wing. The leader of The Seven has fewer and fewer people around to rein him in, and that means he’ll get even more dangerous. His final actions in season 3 prove that.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke also teased Homelander going “full sociopath” in the future, and that’s something that we could see in season 4.

“So the writers know — and Antony [Starr, who plays Homelander] is a big part of this as well — that, eventually, whenever the series reaches its climax, this guy is going to go full sociopath, and he has to be stopped before some kind of apocalyptic event,” Kripke told the Writers Guild of America West. “That’s what we’re building towards.”

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) could also serve as a major antagonist in season 4, especially now that she’s Bobby Singer’s (Jim Beaver) running mate. Only time will tell what her character is planning. But The Boys team doesn’t seem to think it’s anything good.

Karl Urban says filming begins this summer

As for when fans can expect The Boys Season 4, there’s no official timeline just yet. However, Karl Urban recently gave an update on production.

During an interview with Collider, Urban suggested filming would begin sometime this August:

“Yeah, we’re starting I think August the 22nd, we’re going to be starting season 4. So I’m getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can’t wait. It’s a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can’t wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

Optimistically, that means fans could see the next batch of episodes sometime in 2023. Of course, the wait could be longer than that. However long it takes, we’ll be waiting and ready when The Boys and The Seven return to our screens.

Which cast members are returning for ‘The Boys’ Season 4?

We're comin' back for Season 4. Til then here's a lil' fourshadowing. pic.twitter.com/5JeKSOvJMb — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 10, 2022

Whether The Boys Season 4 arrives in 2023 or sometime after, fans are excited to see the cast again. And although the lineup isn’t confirmed, most of the main actors will likely return for the next outing. After all, a post shared to the show’s official Twitter saw many of them celebrating The Boys’ renewal.

The two huge question marks for season 4 are Jensen Ackles and Dominique McElligott. Ackles brought Soldier Boy to life throughout The Boys Season 3, but its finale sees him going back into cryosleep. There’s no word on whether Ackles plans to return for another go-round. However, his character’s survival means he technically could. It all depends on where the creators decide to take the story.

Meanwhile, Dominique McElligott has portrayed Queen Maeve since the beginning of The Boys. And after saving everyone inside of Vought Tower from Soldier Boy, her character loses her powers. The end of season 3 sees her going off the grid in the hopes of retiring. And although the show could find a way to bring her back into the fold, it could just as easily leave her be.

Eric Kripke told TVLine that Maeve and McElligott will eventually make a comeback — but it sounds like that could be a long way off.

“[Maeve and Dominique are] going to definitely take a break… but the series will definitely not end without seeing Maeve again,” Kripke said.

We’ll have to wait for more details about season 4 to learn who else is returning. In the meantime, there’s plenty of time to enjoy the latest outing all over again.

The Boys Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

