The Cast of ‘Dharma & Greg’: Where Are They Now?

Chuck Lorre is the mastermind behind massive TV sitcoms like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. His first major success was the charming ABC series Dharma & Greg. Curiously, the romantic comedy show only lasted for five seasons before quietly disappearing from the airwaves.

How could a smash hit fall off in such a short time, especially compared to the long-lived blockbusters of the era like Friends and Seinfeld? And how did the actors recover from losing what could’ve been years of work? Let’s dive into the history of Dharma & Greg to find out.

‘Dharma & Greg’ was one of the last big hits of the ’90s sitcom boom

When The Office premiered, it seemed like the multi-camera sitcom was about to go the way of the dinosaurs. This ended up not being entirely true, thanks in large part to Lorre’s juggernauts. He honed his formula for keeping the style alive while struggling to keep Dharma & Greg on the air, as Looper reports.

The “odd couple” concept instantly endeared viewers. Jenna Elfman‘s Dharma was a happy-go-lucky child of hippies, while Thomas Gibson’s Greg was a conservative with parents to match. The premise was perfect for mining across hundreds of episodes.

But it wasn’t meant to be. The heat around Friends-style sitcoms dissipated in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. It didn’t help that long delays in nearly every non-news production caused major scheduling shakeups. With a decreased appetite for lighthearted comedy and constant timeslot disruptions, Dharma & Greg quietly faced its cancellation in 2002. It lasted five seasons.

Leads Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson both found hit shows years after ‘Dharma & Greg’

The end of Dharma & Greg was an awkward moment for everyone involved, according to TV Guide. Elfman felt “adrift” after getting the news that she would have to move on without a proper sendoff. She spent years mostly working in stage productions and had a few short-lived series over the years. Elfman’s major TV success finally came when she joined the massive AMC drama, Fear the Walking Dead, in 2018.

Gibson made a slightly faster transition toward regular TV work. He is arguably better known for his next big job, on Criminal Minds than for his sitcom performances. Gibson spent 11 years on the serial killer drama, which was a major success on TV and is currently one of the most-watched streaming shows.

The rest of the ‘Dharma & Greg’ cast had varying degrees of success

The cast and crew of Dharma & Greg all took time to figure out what was next, according to IMDb. The sudden end of their show left them scrambling to find steady work. But many of the supporting cast were seasoned character and stage actors. They found slots as regulars on other shows not long after.

Susan Sullivan, who played Kitty, had a great run on the cop dramedy Castle. She played Nathan Fillion’s mother, an off-broadway actor who moves in with her mystery novelist son. As he advises on real police work, Susan helps him raise his teenage daughter.

Mimi Kennedy, the actor behind Abby, was a regular recurring presence on sitcoms for years before and after Dharma & Greg. She had prominent appearances in films like Erin Brockovich and Midnight in Paris. In the sitcom space, she had a great recurring role as a 12-step program leader in Mom.

Alan Rachins, noted for his time as Larry, mostly moved on to voice acting work. Comic Book Resources reports that he took on the mantle of villain Norman Osborn in the Spectacular Spider-Man animated series. He also put in work on Justice League Unlimited and American Dad! His most recent appearance was back in the Lorre universe, with a guest spot on Young Sheldon.

