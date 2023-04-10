‘The Challenge’: Ben Driebergen Details Same-Day Surgeries 4 Months Before ‘World Championship’

Survivor star Ben Driebergen was medically disqualified from The Challenge: USA shortly before the finals due to a shoulder injury. He revealed he had two surgeries on the same day before returning four months later for World Championship.

Two years after competing in Survivor 40: Winners at War, former champ Ben Driebergen appeared on The Challenge: USA. He performed well, winning two daily challenges on his way to the finals. However, the Survivor winner injured her shoulder, removing him just before the finals.

Due to his exit, the female finalists had to complete one checkpoint alone. In an interview with MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Ben explained he sustained the injury during a mini-final when he fell with a tire wrapped around his neck and tucked under his arm.

When he landed, the champ explained his right arm and shoulder separated, and he tore his collarbone and rotator cuff. Additionally, the Idaho-based marine noted he tore his meniscus in his left knee. Even though he wanted to continue competing, Ben listened to the medics’ advice and left the game. When he returned, the Survivor champ explained he had surgery on his shoulder and knee the same day.

Four months later, Ben began filming The Challenge: World Championship. Even though he’s still rehabbing, the Idaho native won his first elimination alongside teammate Kaycee Clark, sending home three-time champ Wes Bergmann and UK runner-up Zara Zoffany. According to the reality star, he’s still in physical therapy but has begun feeling better and stronger after the injury.

Ben won ‘Survivor’ in 2017

In 2017, Ben made his reality TV debut on Survivor in its 35th season, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, as part of the Heroes tribe due to his past as a marine.

After being in the majority in his original camp, he found himself on the bottom following a switch. However, he made it to the merge due to several challenge victories.

It wasn't that long ago when Ben took home $1 million. Do you think the Ben bombs and idol finds will come back to haunt him this season? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/1RlSSBRFqT — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) January 31, 2020

Even though Ben worked his way back into the majority alliance, it didn’t last long, as the others considered him a perfect candidate to win the game. Despite his status as the main target on the island, the Idaho-based marine advanced to the Final Tribal Council thanks to three back-to-back Hidden Immunity Idol plays.

He then earned his spot to plead his case to the jury by beating Devon Pinto in the show’s first-ever fire-making challenge. Due to Ben’s impressive run and ability to survive despite his status as the main target for weeks, he was awarded the win and million-dollar prize in a 5-2-1 vote.

Ben placed fifth in ‘Survivor 40’

The Idaho native returned for 2020’s Winners at War, which invited former champs to play against each other for another title and a historic $2 million cash prize.

He began the season on the bottom as others didn’t trust him, but he improved his standing when other alliances started falling apart.

? Spoiler Alert ? Why didn’t Ben trust Jeremy? Does he regret aligning with Sarah and Tony? His answers may surprise you… #SurvivorFinale pic.twitter.com/DLhAKgm2jO — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 14, 2020

Ben flipped and sided with Sarah Lacina and Tony Vlachos when it came to the final ten, and advanced to the final five as part of his new alliance.

When the group had to turn on each other, Ben told Sarah she could vote him out to improve her resume, resulting in a fifth-place finish. However, she was eliminated next in the fire-making challenge.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.