‘The Challenge’: Danny McCray’s Wife Kiki Seemingly Throws Shade at Tori Deal

It’s believed that The Challenge: USA champ Danny McCray picked recent winner Tori Deal as a teammate in World Championship because she’s his wife Kiki’s favorite competitor. However, Kiki seemingly threw shade at Tori in a recent tweet.

The Challenge: USA champ Danny McCray’s wife Kiki is nearly a cast member, as he frequently mentions her. After The Challenge: World Championship Season 1 Episode 4 aired, she defended her husband, who was frustrated with his partner Tori Deal for not wanting to make big moves.

Initially, they seemed as one of the strongest pairs but the two are clearly not on the same page when it comes to gameplay.

This season is giving old school challenge. So nostalgic to watch. Real challenge fans know what’s up. Like, we don’t need to see each pair do the same challenge over & over. We wanna see the house drama, social game ect.. #TheChallengeWorldChampionship — Kiki McCray (@kikimccrayway) March 23, 2023

In one tweet, Kiki claimed the current season is “nostalgic,” explaining, “we don’t need to see each pair do the same challenge over and over. We want to see the house drama, social game, etc.” During the episode, Danny got upset as he realized his teammate Tori appeared more concerned about protecting her ex Jordan Wiseley than him.

Kiki admitted she didn’t like seeing that but knows how seriously he takes the game. “He believes in having fair opportunities to win with clear rules. But maybe that’s just a professional athlete thing,” she added. In another tweet, the Texas-based therapist appeared to throw shade at Tori.

She claimed the contestants should separate personal from the game, “especially when partnered with someone who is there for the actual competition and not to just grow their OnlyFans.”

A fan noted that Tori recently won and pointed out that Kiki previously named her as one of her players. Additionally, they claimed she shouldn’t poke fun at the Ride or Dies champ for having the exclusive account.

Ppl need to learn how to compartmentalize “real life” from game play esp when you’re partnered with someone who is there for the actual competition & not to just grow their only fans. ? #TheChallengeWorldChampionship — Kiki McCray (@kikimccrayway) March 23, 2023

Kiki responded, “she’s not the only cast member with an OnlyFans, though.” Other World Championship competitors with OnlyFans accounts include Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra, War of the Worlds finalist Theo Campbell, Australia champ Kiki Morris, and Jordan.

The Texas native continued defending Danny in another tweet, claiming producers should implement a new rule requiring contestants who have hooked up to team up together. “Deal with your own s*** and let the people who came to play, play,” she continued.

Danny won ‘The Challenge: USA’

In 2021, Danny, a former football player, made his reality TV debut on CBS’s long-running competition series, Survivor 41.

After the merge, he aligned with other Black contestants until he and ally Deshawn Radden turned on a member on Day 19. Due to the main target winning immunity, Danny found himself in the hot seat on Day 23 and was voted out, becoming the sixth jury member.

He returned shortly later for the first season of The Challenge: USA. Danny avoided elimination throughout the season despite only winning one daily challenge and not being part of a major alliance. He advanced to the finals, where he and Sarah Lacina became the only two to finish, and the football star walked away with $245,500.

While some thought he might not return to competitive reality TV, Danny joined the cast of World Championships. The Texas native finished the opening qualifier in fifth place and chose Tori as his partner. It’s believed that Danny picked the recent champ because she’s his wife’s favorite competitor. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.