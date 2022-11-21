‘The Challenge’: Jakk Says He Tried to Reconnect With Jay but Has Since Blocked His Number

The Challenge 38 rookie Jakk Maddox developed a close friendship with Jay Starrett, together Chinese Takeout. However, Jay threw a wrench in it when he threw Jakk and his teammate Laurel Stucky into elimination twice, resulting in their exit. Following his appearance, Jakk admitted he was open to reconnecting with Jay but has since blocked the Survivor star’s number.

Jakk Maddox says he tried to reconnect with Jay Starrett

The Challenge 38 castmates Jakk Maddox and Jay Starrett got close in the house, referring to their friendship as Chinese Takeout.

However, once Jay won power, he immediately turned on his friend and threw Jakk and teammate Laurel Stucky in back-to-back eliminations, resulting in their early exit.

The rookie recently appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to discuss his first season and opened up about his current friendship with Jay.

When asked if the two had talked since filming concluded, Jakk explained his castmate had sent him a message apologizing, which he appreciated. Therefore, he agreed to get lunch with Jay to work through their issues. However, Jakk recalled the Survivor alum making a comment about bringing his “good camera” to the outing so they could create content for his social media.

Jakk has since blocked Jay’s number

The remark irritated the Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love star as he felt Jay wasn’t “sincere” in wanting to patch things up with him.

Therefore, Jakk decided to block his Chinese Takeout counterpart and hasn’t talked to him since then.

When asked if he thought Jay intentionally developed a friendship with him during quarantine before entering the house as a strategy, Jakk admitted he believed the Survivor star did, considering it how the reality TV star plays the game.

After meeting Laurel on Peak of Love, the two became friends and competed on Ride or Dies together. When rookie team Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle made it clear they planned to target the veterans, they nominated Laurel and Jakk. However, newcomers Colleen Schneider and Kim Tränka pulled the “safe” dagger and chose to protect them.

Laurel Stucky and Jakk went home by ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 6

They remained under the radar until episode 5, when Jay and his teammate Michele Fitzgerald came into power.

Michele didn’t trust Laurel and believed she would target her, resulting in Jakk’s friend throwing them directly into elimination. The move upset Jakk, who referred to Jay as a “rat” in front of everyone but tried to move on for the sake of the game.

However, Michele and Jay won the next daily mission and targeted the team again. The Survivor stars threw Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley into elimination, likely due to their heated exchange that left Michele in tears, and Laurel and Jakk ended up facing them as Nany González pulled the “safe” dagger and opted to protect her girlfriend, Kaycee Clark.

They could not put their emotions behind them and lost their second elimination, becoming the seventh team sent home. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.