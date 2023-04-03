‘The Challenge’: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Admits the Show Is Close to ‘Burning Out’

Longrunning MTV reality competition series The Challenge has pumped out several seasons of the competition show, including spinoffs, in the past year. The winningest player, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, admitted the popularity of the series might be at risk of “burning out” due to the seemingly endless stream of content.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio thinks ‘The Challenge’ is close to ‘burning out’

In the past year, The Challenge has filmed season 38’s Ride or Dies and international spinoffs The Challenge: USA, Argentina, Australia, and UK. Additionally, another season of All Stars and USA is reportedly in the works.

Some viewers are starting to believe it’s too much content as they haven’t watched the Paramount+ hosted spinoffs, and seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio seems to agree.

Bananas VS The World ??? See if I can conquer the Earth on this season of @TheChallenge World Champs premieres THIS WEDNESDAY only on @paramountplus ?? #BananasVSTheWorld #challengeworldchamp pic.twitter.com/mBPfMcPdCk — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) March 6, 2023

The winningest player appeared on the Challenge Mania podcast, where he pointed out the number of seasons the long-running competition show has begun pumping out. He admitted it’s “a lot” and compared it to the seemingly endless episodes of the comedy clip show, Ridiculousness.

While Bananas appreciates the choice to continue making new seasons as it’s become a full-time job for him, he noted the popular reality TV series is at risk of “burning out.” Additionally, the seven-time champ compared the experience to the annual Christmas Day, noting that people will stop looking forward to it if it starts happening more than once a year. He also suggested the show should begin being mindful of “oversaturation.”

‘The Challenge’ recently came out with international spinoffs

Paramount+ hosts international spinoffs Argentina, Australia, and UK, which invites reality TV personalities to compete in a version of The Challenge for a cash prize.

The USA spinoff features stars from various CBS reality competition shows, including Big Brother and Survivor.

It's @johnnybananas' world and we're all just living in it. ?‍♂️ Will Bananas be able to get his eighth win? ? Find out when #ChallengeWorldChamp airs THIS WEDNESDAY on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/gANS59wHyn — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 6, 2023

After the seasons dropped, the spinoff winners and MVPs from the series represented their country, alongside legends from the MTV franchise, in a global tournament, World Championship.

While some are watching World Championship, most haven’t watched the international spinoffs. Australia didn’t perform well in the country and moved to a different station mid-season due to low ratings. Additionally, World Championship isn’t pulling the same numbers as the flagship series, even though several MTV legends are competing in it.

‘The Challenge’ also has four seasons of ‘All Stars’ under its belt

Additionally, the streaming giant also hosts the All Stars spinoffs.

In 2020, legend Mark Long pitched an OG season of The Challenge, and it quickly gained popularity as many veteran players claimed they would compete in it.

Imagine chugging a smoothie made by Shrek ? Then swinging around an excavator catching & throwing fruit loops ? Stream another new episode of ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ NOW on @paramountplus! #ChallengeWorldChamp pic.twitter.com/bQMJwgmx3i — darrell taylor (@mtvrrdarrell) March 29, 2023

Therefore, the production company partnered with him to present All Stars on Paramount+. The seasons, which primarily include players who viewers haven’t watched in years, have performed well.

All Stars 4 reportedly recently finished wrapping, but it’s unclear when fans can expect to watch it. It doesn’t seem as though The Challenge is slowing down the amount of content it’s pumping out any time soon. Is it at risk of oversaturation? Only time will tell.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.