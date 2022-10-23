‘The Challenge’: Jordan Wiseley Launches OnlyFans Account

The Challenge three-time champ Jordan Wiseley recently decided to launch an OnlyFans account, joining his several castmates who already release exclusive content on the platform.

Jordan Wiseley starts an OnlyFans account

Three-time champ Jordan Wiseley returned to The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies, fresh off his debut on spinoff The Challenge: All Stars Season 3.

Initially tapped to compete alongside Nia Moore, his rival-turned-friend who he reunited with on-screen during All Stars, Jordan entered the competition late, arriving after the second elimination. No longer paired up with Nia, who didn’t get medically cleared to compete, the three-time winner will team up with veteran Aneesa Ferreira, who initially planned to perform alongside her non-famous friend.

Jordan just put the nail in Theo's season. #TheChallenge34



(I'll see myself out ok) pic.twitter.com/8FirCcds0a — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 7, 2019

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Nia Moore Says Life-Threatening Condition Derailed Her From Another TV Show

After the second episode aired, Jordan took to his Instagram to announce he started an OnlyFans account where he would post exclusive content.

Fans and castmates had asked about him starting one before, including The Gauntlet 3 champ Nehemiah Clark, who commented on a previous post about the potential his OnlyFans might have. The multi-season champ joins season 38 rookies Chauncey Palmer, Olivia Kaiser, Nurys Mateo, and Jakk Maddox (4MyFans), who also have OF accounts. Additionally, season 38 veterans, including Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, Nam Vo, and his ex-fiance Tori Deal are active on the exclusive platform.

Jordan is apparently single after Tori Deal’s breakup

Tori and Jordan got engaged during 2019’s War of the Worlds 2 but announced their breakup in December 2020, shortly before Double Agents premiered.

While the two didn’t elaborate on the reason behind their split, many fans thought it had something to do with Fessy as an episode focused on his attraction toward her. Additionally, the two went on vacation to Turks and Caicos together, fueling the fire.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and now they just hit another relationship milestone on The Challenge! ? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/wUvfcrZ3oW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 10, 2019

In December 2021, alum Jemmye Carroll posted a video sharing details about their breakup, claiming the trip happened while she was still engaged. Tori responded and explained they broke up in October 2020 before announcing it two months later. Then, she went on vacation with her castmate.

Jordan admitted to revealing information to Jemmye but confirmed that Tori didn’t cheat. However, he did imply that her trip with Fessy ruined their chances of reconciliation. A few weeks after her response, Tori said she would “love to do” an Exes season alongside Jordan. However, he claimed MTV wanted him back before Ride or Dies, but he declined the offer.

Tori says her reunion with Jordan on ‘The Challenge 38’ is chaotic

After the show announced the cast for The Challenge 38, many fans noticed Tori and Jordan would compete in the season together for the first time since their breakup.

Tori didn’t know he would join the cast and seemed as shocked as the viewers when he ran into the elimination ring shortly after Turbo Çamkıran and teammate Tamara Alfaro exited the competition.

Happy Birthday, Tori! ? Keep rocking on. ?? pic.twitter.com/jVXZWeEJaN — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 7, 2022

Following the cast announcement, a fan asked Tori how the upcoming season would play out with the formerly engaged couple reuniting on camera.

The veteran responded in the comment section of an Instagram post, “it’s a s*** show enjoy.” Tori followed up her warning by clarifying it’s not a “s*** show,” but the season is filled with “chaos” that should keep viewers entertained. The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge 38’: Tori Deal Hints at Chaotic Season With Ex Jordan Wiseley