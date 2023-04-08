‘The Challenge’: Kiki Explains Why She Chose Darrell as a Partner

The Challenge: Australia champ Kiki Morris didn’t watch the MTV franchise before competing in World Championship. Therefore, her decision to pick four-time champ Darrell Taylor had nothing to do with his historic run on the show.

Kiki Morris explains why she chose Darrell Taylor as a partner in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

The Challenge: Australia winner Kiki Morris was the fourth female global MVP to pick a legend, and she chose four-time champ Darrell Taylor after Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio were already selected.

In a March 2023 interview with The Challenge Chronicles, the Australian reality TV star admitted she hadn’t watched the show before and didn’t know anyone’s prior accolades before heading into the season. Based on their conversation after the qualifier, she chose the only player to win four seasons in a row.

According to The Bachelor Australia star, she took his “calming energy,” lack of hostile relationships in the house, motivating personality due to his experience as a personal trainer, patience due to his life as a married man with children, and love for red wine as evidence that they would partner well together.

Even though Kiki might have wanted revenge on the other Australians for blindsiding her into the first elimination, she appreciates Darrell’s strategy to go with the flow. Additionally, the Australian called Darrell a “great leader” and credited him for helping her open up in the house. She also noted that the four-time champ never left her out of the loop and consulted with her when making a move.

Darrell and Kiki blindsided Ben Driebergen and Kaycee Clark

The pair won their first challenge in episode 5 but were forced to get their hands dirty when the house couldn’t agree on nominations, causing a stalemate and giving them sole power to send someone into the Arena.

Even though Yes Duffy and Emily Seebohm and Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley were in the line of fire to face Wes Bergmann and Zara Zoffany in elimination, Darrell and Kiki threw in Ben Driebergen and Kaycee Clark. However, it backfired when Team USA returned to the house.

According to Darrell, they picked the duo because Ben told Troy Cullen that he and teammate Amber Borzotra were at the bottom of Team Australia to convince them to vote with him to avoid the stalemate.

While the four-time champ made his choice to protect Team Australia, it might be pointless as the group has begun to fall apart.

Team Australia is starting to turn on each other

Emily entered World Championship with a vendetta against Kiki as the reality TV star ended her game in Australia. Therefore, she and Grant Crapp, who was also on the outs of Kiki’s “Bachie” alliance, secretly teamed up with USA champs Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray.

They decided to use The Bachelor’s name as a pawn for nominations. It backfired when daily winners Grant and Zara couldn’t agree, putting the sole vote in the latter’s hands. She opted to put Kiki in elimination over her close ally, Kaz.

A few weeks later, Kiki came into power and discovered the betrayal, upsetting her enough to want revenge. Additionally, Troy and Amber turned on Team Australia and nominated Emily and Yes for elimination after hearing their names might be on the chopping block.

To make matters worse, Grant left in episode 6 due to a medical disqualification, trimming their team. Other players, namely Jordan and Johnny, have noticed the division within Team Australia and are using the opportunity to target the group.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.