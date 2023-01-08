‘The Challenge’: Moriah Said Johnny Bananas Wrote Her Poems in the House; Are They Still Together?

The Challenge 38 castmates Moriah Jadea and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio connected during the recent season, even though the episodes haven’t showcased their relationship. Are they still together?

Rookie Moriah Jadea and seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio hit it off during The Challenge 38. However, their showmance wasn’t heavily featured in the episodes before her elimination in episode 13. Speaking about their fling in an interview with MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Moriah admitted Johnny Bananas isn’t her usual type due to his age and height.

Early into the competition, she recalled him attempting to kiss her in the kitchen, but she rejected it, causing others to believe she might be trying to dupe him. However, she claimed she denied his initial advances because she didn’t know him yet.

According to Moriah, she saw others seemingly getting into relationships early on but wanted him to get to know her first. The rookie noted his persistence in wanting something more with her, pointing out he made her breakfast and coffee every morning, left love letters and poems, and made gifts for her out of things he found at challenges.

Moriah called him the “nicest guy” and admitted he treated her as his own teammate. When asked if the two are currently together, the Orlando-based influencer described herself as a “private person” but claimed they are still in contact and praised him as a “great guy.” Additionally, she noted he tries to bring her business opportunities. Recently, she appeared with Johnny Bananas for a charity event.

Bananas reportedly spent ‘days’ courting Moriah

MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast co-host Aneesa Ferreira, who also competed in the season, claimed Bananas courted Moriah differently than other players he’s had flings with throughout his 20-season career.

According to Aneesa, the seven-time champ spent “days” pursuing her and attempted to win her over by frequently playing the guitar for her.

However, the rookie didn’t want to hook up in the house as she didn’t want to portray someone she’s not and knew her family would watch the episodes.

Therefore, Bananas agreed to wait. The veteran pointed out his “growth” and admitted she found it “cute” to watch him put in the effort to woo Moriah.

Bananas said he and Moriah had a ‘full-blown Challenge relationship’

When Moriah appeared on Johnny Bananas’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, he began by introducing his guest as someone he unexpectedly connected with and noted that while the new relationship has gotten pushback, it’s rare to find another player to “click with” in the house.

Additionally, he referred to it as a “full-blown Challenge relationship” even though the romance hadn’t received any airtime.

?SIZZLIN NEW EPISODE? @moriahjadea breaks her silence on broken trust ? gives her take on last episode ☕️ explains why Bananas are her new favorite snack ?? & a special guest makes a surprise appearance to give his 2 cents ? #DeathTaxesBananas ???https://t.co/PZXDm5KltY pic.twitter.com/yQge6SrZD9 — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) December 10, 2022

The seven-time champ then joked about the guest being rival-turned-friend Devin Walker, as his comments correlated with his relationship with the veteran, before introducing Moriah.

Shortly before the episode aired, two-time finalist Paulie Calafiore rudely threw shade at the couple on Twitter before deleting his comments after they received backlash. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.