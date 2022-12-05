‘The Challenge’: Olivia Asks Fans to ‘Be Kind’ to Nelson for Picking Fessy Over Her

The Challenge veteran Nelson Thomas saved Fessy Shafaat over romantic interest Olivia Kaiser, annoying fans who felt he made the wrong decision. However, the Love Island winner stood up for him and asked fans to “be kind” to him.

Rookie Olivia Kaiser and veteran Nelson Thomas hit it off at the beginning of The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies. However, he nominated her for elimination the first time he got into power to hide his true alliances.

Even though Nelson attempted to keep her safe by making deals, Olivia protected herself by pulling the “safe” dagger. A few weeks later, the two ended up in the draw together when Aneesa Ferriera and Jordan Wiseley, who they sided against, won a daily mission.

The two sought revenge on Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald by throwing them directly into elimination and nominated the lovebirds alongside two-time finalist Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and his rookie teammate Moriah Jadea.

As luck would have it, Nelson pulled the “safe” dagger and had to choose to protect either Fessy or Olivia. Although Fessy recently turned on Nelson during Double Agents by throwing himself into elimination against his TYB ally, sending him home, Nelly T decided to save his friend. Many fans didn’t understand the move as they believed Olivia would have remained loyal to Nelson and didn’t trust Fessy.

Olivia asked fans to ‘be kind’ to Nelson after his decision

When Olivia got thrown into the elimination, her third of the season, she was upset but figured he made the best play for his game.

Additionally, the two apparently quickly made up after she and teammate Horacio Gutiérrez defeated Jay and Michele. Following the episode, many fans commended how Olivia handled the betrayal, noting they would have gotten upset and wouldn’t have forgiven Nelson.

I didn’t go off on @_nelsonthomas because I respected him enough to know what was the right decision for him. One thing I will never do is beg for a man to choose me. In any form. I saw were I stood on his list and said noted. If anything Horacio was more upset for me ? — Olivia Kaiser (@oliviakaiserxo) December 1, 2022

On Twitter, she thanked the viewers for their support and encouragement but asked them to go easy on her love interest. The Love Island winner explained she didn’t “go off” on Nelson because she believed he made the best decision for his game.

“One thing I will never do is beg for a man to choose me,” she continued. Even so, Olivia noted it was an eye-opening moment as it showed her position on his list. “If anything, Horacio was more upset for me,” the reality star added. In a follow-up tweet, Olivia asked the fans to “be kind” to him as she knows he had difficulty making his choice. “But I can’t lie; I was a little shaken up at the moment,” she added.

Olivia and Nelson seemingly ended their relationship on bad terms

Nelson and Olivia appeared to have genuine feelings for each other even though he opted to save Fessy over her.

Although it’s reported the two quickly made up after her elimination, they didn’t remain together following the season. During Nelson’s visit to The Challenge Mania podcast, he refused to speak about the situation or where they currently stood.

On the other hand, the Love Island winner opened up about their fling during her episode. According to Olivia, the couple is no longer together because he has real feelings for her. While she claimed she also genuinely liked him, the Arizona native admitted she wanted to have fun and didn’t want to get into a serious relationship.

However, he had other plans, so they weren’t on the same page. She hinted that things might not have ended amicably between them as she wanted to “friendzone” the veteran, but he wanted to make it official. She believes the two will dive more into their breakup at the upcoming reunion. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.