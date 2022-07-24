‘The Challenge’ Star Derrick Kosinski Is Married

The Challenge star Derrick Kosinski has married his girlfriend, Nicole Gruman, after nearly four years of dating. Several co-stars also attended the wedding, including married couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols.

Around 2018, The Challenge star Jenna Compono introduced champ Derrick Kosinski to New York-based registered nurse Nicole Gruman, and the two began a relationship.

Following three years of dating, he proposed to her in January 2021 at Coopers Rock State Forest in West Virginia, where they frequently hike.

Derrick's just happy to be here, and I love it ? #TheChallengeVendettas pic.twitter.com/f8fWjOEqGw — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 21, 2018

He announced the news in an Instagram post with his fianceé proudly showing off her ring, captioning it, “Ready for the next chapter…I love you.” The couple tied the knot at a July 22nd wedding near her hometown of Long Island, New York.

In a statement to E! News, the reality competition star revealed the two have a honeymoon planned to St. Lucia and might grow their family. Several Challenge stars attended the wedding, including recently married couple Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono, Mark Long, Veronica Portillo, KellyAnne Judd, Kenny Santucci, Darell Taylor, and Yes Duffy.

Derrick has won $210,970 in his 12-year career with MTV’s ‘The Challenge’

In 2004, then 20-year-old Chicago native debuted on Road Rules: X-Treme before joining the competitive spinoff, MTV’s The Challenge.

Following an OK rookie performance in Battle of the Sexes 2, he returned for The Inferno 2 as part of Team Badasses. His group went on to lose the final challenge, but Derrick walked away with $10,000 from his team’s bank account.

Derrick is ready to FIGHT Jordan over Cara's reputation at The Reunion, THIS TUESDAY at 9/8c! ?? #TheChallengeVendettas pic.twitter.com/wRO86ROPVS — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 14, 2018

He returned for The Gauntlet 2 and had one of his best performances, eliminating four competitors before advancing to the finals. However, the Veterans lost. The Chicago native returned for Fresh Meat and partnered with the late Diem Brown, but they were eliminated shortly before the finals.

Following a short-lived appearance in The Duel, Derrick returned for The Inferno 3, where he secured his first win, taking home $40,000. He then won the next two seasons, The Island and The Ruins, before an early elimination in Cutthroat. The three-time champ then saw his next finals in Dirty 30 where he finished second. So far, it marks his last appearance in the original franchise.

He recently competed in all three seasons of spinoff ‘The Challenge: All Stars’

After a four-year break, Derrick returned for Paramount+ hosted spinoff All Stars alongside numerous memorable veterans.

He advanced through the competition without seeing an elimination but got purged out of the first day of the finals, placing 11th. He returned for season 2 and seemingly had a promising start by winning the first two daily missions. However, Derrick quickly found himself in elimination against heavy hitter Brad Fiorenza who sent him home.

THE PRESENCE OF MIND TO PLAY THE WHISTLE HERE. WELL DONE, DIESEL DERRICK ? #TheChallengeVendettas pic.twitter.com/Q4Hy2fYeBB — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 21, 2018

The podcast host most recently competed in All Stars 3, where he attempted to play a more aggressive game. He got tossed into elimination with MJ Garrett but won, stealing his stars. Therefore, Derrick had the most in the game, making him a bigger target heading into the finals.

His ally Mark won the mission and allowed Derrick to select who he went against in elimination. The three-time champ picked Nehemiah Clark over Wes Bergmann, perceiving it as an easier win. However, Nehemiah overpowered him, eliminating the Chicago native right before the finals. The Challenge: All Stars is streaming on Paramount+.

