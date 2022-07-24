‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast: Which Contestants Won Other Reality Shows?

Several familiar reality television personalities who previously competed on CBS shows, including Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Love Island, have returned to face off in The Challenge: USA. Which contestants have already won other reality shows?

Ben Driebergen won ‘Survivor’ Season 35

In 2017, Ben Driebergen, an Idaho-based former marine, competed in Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers as part of the Heroes tribe.

Due to him winning with his tribe, even following the switch, Ben easily made the merge. He eventually made his way into the majority alliance, but his status as a jury threat quickly put a target on his back.

However, the Idaho native saved himself several times with Hidden Immunity Idols and defeated Devon Pinto in the show’s first fire-making challenge to advance to the Final Tribal Council.

The jury applauded his impressive idol play and ability to maneuver through the competition as an underdog, giving him the victory in a 5-2-1 vote. He returned for all-champ season Winners at War in 2020 but placed fifth after allowing ally Sarah Lacina to eliminate him for her game.

Tyson Apostol won ‘Survivor’ in 2013

The Utah-based cyclist first competed in Survivor: Tocantins (2009), where he became a fan favorite, earning a spot in Heroes vs. Villains.

However, after Tyson Apostol inadvertently caused his own elimination, he returned a third time for Blood vs. Water, this time with his girlfriend and now wife, Rachel Foulger.

Following her early elimination, the Utah native upped his social game, forming tight alliances with Monica Culpepper and Gervase Peterson, and protected himself with multiple Hidden Immunity Idols.

Tyson overcame a strong minority alliance and rock draw to advance to the Final Tribal Council with his allies, where he overwhelmingly won in a 7-1-0 vote. He also returned for Winners at War but couldn’t shake his status as a big threat, leading to his 11th place finish.

Sarah Lacina won ‘Survivor: Cagayan’

Sarah Lacina, an Iowa-based police officer, initially appeared on Survivor: Cagayan as part of the Brawn tribe and became a member of the majority alliance.

However, her status as a swing vote led to her elimination.

She returned for Game Changers, determined to play a more aggressive game. Her use of advantages and ability to blindside competitors by flipping back-and-forth between alliances helped her get to the Final Tribal Council, where she won in a 7-3 vote.

The Iowa native returned for Winners at War, where she was eventually pitted against Cagayan ally Tony Vlachos in a fire-making challenge. She lost, placing fourth.

Xavier Prather won ‘Big Brother 23’

In 2021, Wisconsin-based lawyer Xavier Prather joined the cast of Big Brother 23, where he immediately lowered his threat level by pretending to be a bartender. He also became a part of the six-person Cookout alliance early in the competition, which combined with the mission of getting the American franchise’s first Black winner.

When the group made it to the final six, Xavier already had Final Two deals with Kyland Young and Derek “Big D” Frazier, which, coupled with late competition wins, helped him get to the end. He won unanimously and became the franchise’s first Black winner.

James Wallington won ‘The Amazing Race 32’

Michigan-based event coordinator James Wallington made his reality television debut on Capture in 2013 before competing on The Amazing Race 32 (2020) alongside then-boyfriend and now-husband Will Jardell.

The superfans used their knowledge of the game to their advantage, notably creating the Mine Five alliance, which dominated the competition by sharing their answers, to reach the final three. Will and James went on to win and got engaged at the Finish Line.

Justine Ndiba won ‘Love Island USA’ Season 2

In 2020, the Democratic Republic of the Congo-born billing coordinator and go-go dancer Justine Ndiba appeared on Love Island USA Season 2. A self-proclaimed “superfan” of the show, she recently ended a six-year on-again-off-again relationship for good, looking for love.

Justine, who lived in New Jersey then, wanted to find a guy who shared her same beliefs, preferably with a friendly smile. She coupled up with Caleb Corprew on Day 12, and the pair were voted the best couple by America, winning the show.

