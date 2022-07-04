‘The Challenge: USA’: Shannon St. Clair Says She Wouldn’t Compete in Another Season

Love Island Season 3 star Shannon St. Clair is competing on The Challenge: USA. However, before the series premiered, she admitted she likely wouldn’t do another season.

Shannon St. Clair won’t compete in another season of ‘The Challenge: USA’

Following her 2021 appearance on Love Island USA 3, Shannon St. Clair has returned for a new competitive series, The Challenge: USA.

Competing alongside season 3 Islanders Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr, Javonny Vega, and Cashay Proudfoot, with whom she developed a close friendship in the villa, as well as season 1 exes Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett and season 2 best friends Justine Ndiba and Cely Vazquez, the group is widely underestimated.

https://twitter.com/loveislandusa/status/1415118553288613888

Personalities from several CBS franchises, including Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race, are also competing, and many, including host TJ Lavin, aren’t sure the crew can hold their own. In a video introducing the cast, he admitted he didn’t think they had a “chance” at winning, considering them “just a pretty face.”

The season hasn’t begun yet, so it’s unclear how they’ll do, but Shannon apparently didn’t have a good time. A fan responded to her June 2022 prompt for questions on her Instagram story, asking if the season 3 star “would do another season” of the competitive show. Shannon responded without going into detail, “respectfully, no.”

Some ‘The Challenge: USA’ players fear the ‘Love Island’ group

Although the host admitted he wasn’t sure of the former Islanders’ strengths, other competitors aren’t counting them out yet.

Kyland Young (Big Brother 23) pointed out Cinco is the “biggest guy in the house” and already considers him an “obvious physical threat.” BB23 champ Xavier Prather agreed, noting the season 3 Islander looks like a “tank.”

No one asked but here's the EXTENDED ✨ Love Island: The Musical ✨ (by Shannon & Cash) ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/PIJdMXdAse — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 30, 2021

While Big Brother star Enzo Palumbo admitted feeling most threatened by the “bigger, younger cats” because he’s older, he didn’t name Cinco, but it’s implied.

Survivor runner-up Domenick Abbate, who is also older than most of the cast, added he wouldn’t want to face Cinco, Xavier, or two-time Big Brother houseguest David Alexander in an elimination round. Big Brother 20’s Angela Rummans admitted she’s concerned about trusting the Love Island competitors, and season 23’s Favorite Houseguest Tiffany Mitchell agreed, referring to the group as “very cliqued up.”

Shannon and her boyfriend Josh Goldstein recently broke up

After Josh Goldstein and Shannon left Love Island 3 early due to the unexpected death of his sister, they continued a romantic relationship.

They spent time with his family before traveling and settling in Florida. The couple launched a YouTube channel and spent the holidays together. They also remained together while she filmed The Challenge: USA.

Legend has it you can still hear the Shannon and Will fight echo across the Island to this day. ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/uDmCrT6CJJ — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 2, 2021

However, shortly after the cast was revealed, the pair announced their breakup in a joint statement posted to Instagram. They explained that Shannon relocated to her hometown in Pennsylvania, where she wants to support her sister, who recently gave birth and become an esthetician.

On the other hand, Josh prefers to stay in Florida, where he works as a personal trainer. The couple named timing as the reason for the split, adding, “this might not be goodbye forever.” The Challenge: USA premieres on July 6, 2022, on CBS.

