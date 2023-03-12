‘The Challenge: World Championship’: Emily Is Engaged to Another ‘the Challenge: Australia’ Star

During The Challenge: Australia, reality TV star Ryan Gallagher and Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm were targeted by the “Bachie” crew, leading to their early exits. Their experience fighting an uphill battle in the house apparently bonded the two as they announced their surprise engagement.

Emily Seebohm is engaged to ‘The Challenge: Australia’ co-star Ryan Gallagher

Around September 2022, Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm and Married at First Sight star Ryan Gallagher met while competing in The Challenge: Australia. Although the pair were aligned against the “Bachie” crew, it didn’t appear they had any romantic interest in each other until after the season.

In December 2022, she confirmed the two had begun dating. Three months later, the couple revealed their engagement, shocking fans. Speaking to Women’s Day shortly following the March 2023 proposal, he explained he popped the question near a dam on his New South Wales-based farm.

You never know who you will see at a Phoenix game ?



? Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher pic.twitter.com/eCZBLDfCPo — South East Melbourne Phoenix (@SEMelbPhoenix) December 11, 2022

According to the reality TV star, he picked the spot because she frequently swims there and enjoys the horses. It worked as Emily emphatically said yes, referring to it as a “really special, cute moment” to the publication. The couple has started planning their wedding, including the “blowout” engagement party.

Additionally, he explained the two didn’t connect during The Challenge out of respect for her relationship at the time. Ryan claimed they knew they had feelings for each other, causing Emily to end things with her then-boyfriend so they could pursue something. The couple believed they had a sustainable relationship after traveling together and have since decided to tie the knot.

Emily Seebohm previously dated swimmer Mitch Larkin

Seebohm’s first public romance revolved around her three-year relationship with competitive swimmer Mitch Larkin.

They had a serious relationship as the pair bought a Brisbane-based house together before ending things for good in July 2018.

World champs, Australian swimming's power couple Mitch Larkin and Emily Seebohm just missed out on Olympic medals pic.twitter.com/iZVXqnLQSn — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) August 9, 2016

A year later, she began dating morning radio host David Lutteral, but they separated in March 2021.

Several months later, Emily posted a picture of someone who was likely the boyfriend she broke up with after filming The Challenge.

Ryan Gallagher previously had a showmance with Charlotte Crosby

Ryan has also had his share of public relationships. In 2018, he and Davina Rankin were paired up for Married at First Sight: Australia Season 5, but she infamously cheated on him with his rival Dean Wells during the experiment.

As a result, their marriage didn’t last long. He eventually moved on to Geordie Shore standout Charlotte Crosby when the two met during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in late 2019.

Ryan and Charlotte sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S… LOOK OUT FOR THAT LEOPARD! Is Jungle Love about to hit our celebs? #ImACelebrityAU 7.30 tonight on 10. pic.twitter.com/q7VV6cRqAe — #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) January 7, 2020

Many fans thought they faked their romance for the cameras, and they seemingly proved them right by breaking up shortly after the season aired in February 2020.

Ryan went on to have flings with actor Melina Vidler and The Bachelorette alum Angie Kent before meeting Emily in the Challenge house. After competing on The Challenge: Australia, the Olympic swimmer has returned for World Championship while Ryan didn’t. She’s currently paired up with two-time champ Yes Duffy. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.