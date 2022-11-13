‘The Crown’: Fans Think Season 5 Feels a Bit Off

Netflix’s The Crown is back for Season 5 with a brand new cast. Imelda Staunton has stepped in to portray the late Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce stars as Prince Philip. Olivia Williams portrays Camilla Parker Bowles, and Lesley Manville stars as Princess Margaret. Finally, Dominic West plays Prince Charles with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Still, as juicy as this season is, fans say there is something a bit off about it.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki | Keith Bernstein/Netflix

‘The Crown’ Season 5 follows the British royal family in the ’90s

This current season of The Crown stretches from 1991-1997, one of the most pivotal times in the British royal family history. It was full of scandals, divorces, and, unfortunately, the tragic death of Princess Diana.

“I think we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family, and King Charles will almost certainly have some painful memories of that period,” The Crown creator Peter Morgan told Variety. “But that doesn’t mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy. The show certainly isn’t. I have enormous sympathy for a man in his position—indeed, a family in their position. People are more understanding and compassionate than we expect sometimes.”

Fans think Season 5 feels a bit off

The ’90s is one of the most pivotal errors in royal family history. However, fans aren’t exactly seeing what they may have expected in the series. Despite how he was presented in the press, Dominic West’s Prince Charles is presented as a forward-thinking modern royal looking to change things as he becomes king.

Moreover, losing the edginess that the character had in past seasons, Johnathan Pryce’s Prince Philip is depicted as almost a gentle character. He even warns Princess Diana to participate in a book with royal expert Andrew Morton. “Don’t rock the boat. Ever. To the grave,” he tells her.

The inconsistency of the characters as fans have known them in The Crown and against how the people have been depicted in the media is something that viewers simply haven’t been able to get past.

From a newlywed Queen-to-be and her upcoming duties to the People's Princess and the end of Thatcherism; How much of The Crown Seasons 1-4 do you remember? https://t.co/gquKhkSBI5 pic.twitter.com/ORmLL77IFs — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 7, 2022

‘The Crown’ Season 6 will be the final season of the series

Despite some critiques of the acclaimed series as it is now, The Crown will have a sixth and final season as Peter Morgan had originally planned. The final season will follow the royal family from Princess Diana’s death in 1997 into the 21st century.

However, it’s not likely to move into the last decade or so. Deadline reports that two actors will portray Prince William in the sixth season of The Crown. Rufus Kampa will play the prince as a young teenager, and Ed McVey will take over the role once the prince becomes a young adult.

Moreover, fans will glimpse Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Actor Meg Bellomy will step into her shoes.

