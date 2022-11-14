‘The Crown’: This Is Why the Netflix Show Is Suddenly so Controversial

The Crown Season 5 is currently on Netflix. This season will follow the British royal family from 1991-1997. The award-winning series follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, but it’s become increasingly controversial.

In fact, Netflix has added a new disclaimer to the trailer.

Elizabeth Debecki in ‘The Crown’ | Netflix

Inside ‘The Crown’ Season 5

The acclaimed series has returned to showcase the British royal family during a pivotal time in their history, the ’90s. As is par for the course with The Crown, there is also a brand new cast this season. Imelda Staunton will portray the late Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Philip, Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles, and Lesley Manville will step in to star as Princess Margaret.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively.

“I think we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family, and King Charles will almost certainly have some painful memories of that period,” The Crown creator Peter Morgan told Variety. “But that doesn’t mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy. The show certainly isn’t. I have enormous sympathy for a man in his position—indeed, a family in their position. People are more understanding and compassionate than we expect sometimes.”

RELATED: ‘The Crown’: Emma Corrin Says It Took 10 People To Help Dress Her in a Replica of Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

This is why the Netflix show is suddenly so controversial

The Crown has been a staple and acclaimed since its debut on Netflix in 2016. However, the series has suddenly become extremely controversial. Prominent people from the U.K. have called the series a work of fiction and unjust. In a letter to The Times of London, Dame Judi Dench called The Crown “cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent.”

She added, “The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years,” she wrote.

Clearly, the writers of The Crown had no way of knowing about Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Sept. 2022. Moreover, despite the calls for adding a disclaimer to the series, many fans say that The Crown’s popularity has no bearing on what happens next to the monarchy.

Netflix added a disclaimer to the Season 5 trailer, but it’s doubtful that it will do much to help the case of the British royal family.

'The Crown' has found its Prince William & Kate Middleton for S6 in three screen newcomers:



• Teenage William — Rufus Kampa



• William in his 20s — Ed McVey



• Kate — Meg Bellamy



(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/WLY6Zr1KOc) pic.twitter.com/GZBKwa7h6B — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 2, 2022

Here’s what we know about ‘The Crown’ Season 6

The final season of the acclaimed series will pick up where season 5 left off. It will begin with the death of Princess Diana and the aftermath. It will then move into the 21st century tacking Sept. 11, along with the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret in 2022.

Fans will also see a glimpse of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the early days of their romance. The Duchess will be portrayed by actor Meg Bellomy. Meanwhile, Rufus Kampa will play the prince as a young teen, with Ed McVey will taking over the role as Prince William enters his late teens and early adult years.

“It’s a hell of a season because it deals with Diana’s death and appalling scenes, like having to break that news to your sons…. I’ve got two boys of that age and so it’s a heavy, heavy responsibility to get it right and something I think we all take pretty seriously,” Morgan told Vanity Fair.

RELATED: The Requirements For The Actress Playing Princess Diana On ‘The Crown’ Are Shocking