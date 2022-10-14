‘The Crown’: Filming Princess Diana’s Death Scene Causing ‘Anxiety’ Among Cast and Crew

Filming for season 6 of The Crown is reportedly causing “anxiety” among the cast and crew as they prepare to shoot scenes relating to Princess Diana‘s death. The final installment of the Netflix series will continue to tackle historical events surrounding the British royal family. As in past seasons, The Crown‘s goal is to base storylines on fact, and represent emotions rather than intimate details between royal family members.

Unfortunately, season 6 of ‘The Crown’ will not bring the royal family closer to the present day

In 2020, showrunner Peter Morgan shared his original plan to end the series after season five. However, moving the story of the House of Windsor forward required one more season said the showrunner in a press statement per The Wrap. Season 5 of The Crown features the breakdown of the marriage of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, through the years 1991-1997.

“It “became clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan stated.

“To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to the present day. It will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail,” he continued.

Filming Princess Diana’s death scene is causing ‘anxiety’ among the cast and crew of season 6 of ‘The Crown’

Scenes for The Crown season 6 that detail Diana’s death are scheduled to film in weeks, with actor Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess of Wales, reported Deadline. A production source told the publication that the cast and crew have “anxiety” and are “dreading” the scenes.

“The countdown is two weeks, and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one,” the source said.

“It’s the run-up. The car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit. The British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and the subsequent constitutional aftermath,” Deadline reported.

The reported collision between the Mercedes-Benz driven by Henri Paul, a security officer at The Ritz in Paris, France, and a Fiat at the entrance to the Pont de l’Alma are not featured. Instead, The Crown will show the events leading to the tragedy and its aftermath.

Diana died from her injuries at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital on Aug. 31, 1977. Dodi Al-Fayed and Paul died at the scene of the accident. Passenger Trever Reese Jones was the only survivor.

What will season 5 cover?

Season 5 of The Crown highlights Queen Elizabeth II‘s (Imelda Staunton) 40th anniversary of her accession. It also tells the story of the breakdown of Prince Charles’ (Dominic West) marriage to Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

This season, Diana breaks with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles. It also exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor. This season will introduce Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla). These men become significant figures in the House of Windsor’s history.

Season 5 of The Crown is available to stream beginning Nov. 9.

