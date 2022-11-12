‘The Crown’: How the Series Recreated Princess Diana’s ’90s Style

Season 5 of The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix. Fans are thrilled about the return of the drama series that depicts Queen Elizabeth II’s reign from her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 into the 21st century. This season fans will see Princess Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles and the British royal family.

The late princess was a style icon during her time. This is how The Crown is recreating some of her most iconic looks.

Elizabeth Debicki | Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ Season 5

Taking over for Emma Corin, Elizabeth Debicki will be stepping in as Princess Diana for The Crown’s final seasons. Her role will showcase Princess Diana’s shocking divorce from Prince Charles, that tell-all interview, and her tragic death.

“I’ll say that Peter and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer’s perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I’d entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that’s my experience of the show.”

This is how the series recreated Princes Diana’s ’90s style

One of the things that has always stood out about Princess Diana is her impeccable style. She’s always gone against the grain, subverting royal traditions with her fashion sense. The Crown’s

Emmy-winning costume designer Amy Roberts has been responsible for recreating all of Princess Diana’s chic ’90s looks.

“There’s quite a few of her packed and on her way to the gym, coming out of the gym, going swimming, or maybe on the odd shopping trip,” Roberts told Vanity Fair. “There’s enough of that and enough of her being a mom with the boys in the high-waisted ’90s jeans to get you to understand a woman of her nature and class and where we can go [sartorially] with that. The mood board is just to kind of imbibe her and the look. I think you need to do all that research, be absolutely grounded in accuracy, but you can be a bit more poetic about it [rather than] just slavishly copying everything. I think you can be imaginative and glamorous and filmic.”

Princess Diana’s death will be showcased in ‘The Crown’ Season 6

Though Season 5 will showcase the Prince and Princess of Wales’ divorce and Princess Diana’s BBC interview with Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah), fans won’t see the aftermath of the tragic death until the final season of The Crown.

“It’s a hell of a season, because it deals with Diana’s death and appalling scenes, like having to break that news to your sons…. I’ve got two boys of that age and so it’s a heavy, heavy responsibility to get it right and something I think we all take pretty seriously,” West told Entertainment Weekly.

Though the show has become increasingly controversial over the years, Debicki insists that the People’s Princess’ final days are being handled with care and sensitivity.

