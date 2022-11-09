‘The Crown’: Season 5 Will Explore the British Royal Family Over These Critical Years

When The Crown returns to Netflix for its fifth season, fans will see one of the most shocking eras of the British royal family. The award-winning series chronicles the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, but this season will focus on the demise of Princess Diana and Princess Charles’ marriage.

In fact, the new season will explore several critical years for the British monarchy. Here’s what we know.

‘The Crown’ Season 5 has a brand new cast

After a brief hiatus, The Crown has returned for Season 5 with a brand new cast. Imelda Staunton will portray the late Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce starring as Prince Philip. Olivia Williams is set to portray Camilla Parker Bowles, and Lesley Manville will step in to star as Princess Margaret.

Since these years are all about Princess Diana and Prince Charles, fans will be thrilled to see Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West in the role, respectively.

Here’s what we know about the season overall, including the years that it will examine.

Season 5 will examine the British royal family from 1991 to 1997

The fifth season of The Crown will span some of the most controversial moments in the royal family, including the divorces of King Charles, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne.

“I think we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family, and King Charles will almost certainly have some painful memories of that period,” Morgan told Variety. “But that doesn’t mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy. The show certainly isn’t. I have enormous sympathy for a man in his position—indeed, a family in their position. People are more understanding and compassionate than we expect sometimes.”

Here’s what we know about ‘The Crown’ Season 6

After stating that The Crown would only span five seasons, creator Peter Morgan now says that he will be sticking to his original plan of a six-season run. The sixth season of the series is set to open with the tragic death of Princess Diana. Filming for the final season is currently underway.

“It’s a hell of a season, because it deals with Diana’s death and appalling scenes, like having to break that news to your sons…. I’ve got two boys of that age and so it’s a heavy, heavy responsibility to get it right and something I think we all take pretty seriously,” Morgan told Vanity Fair.

Additionally, the series will tackle Sept.11, the deaths of Princess Margaret and Queen Mum in 2002. Moreover, fans will also be introduced to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who will be portrayed by actor Meg Bellamy.

