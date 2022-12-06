‘The Crown’ Season 5 Depicted the Moment King Charles Called ‘The End of Empire’

Netflix’s The Crown remains the streamer’s — well, crown jewel with season 5. Though the series takes liberties, it focuses on real events in the British royal family’s history, throughout the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. While the royals themselves don’t approve of the show generally, others disagree. Even when it comes to showing the moment King Charles called “the end of empire.”

A closer look at season 5 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Season 5 of The Crown premiered on November 9, 2022. It takes place in the 1990s, during the unraveling of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles’ marriage.

Navigating affairs and other scandals, the public pair eventually separated. Charles moved on with his long-time lover, Camilla Parker Bowles. And Diana made headlines herself, doing interviews, avoiding the paparazzi, and, of course, dating.

The scandalous headlines led the royal family to a tumultuous time when seemingly everything was on the line. That definitely came to a head in this talked-about scene.

The scene from ‘The Crown’ that depicted the moment King Charles called ‘the end of empire’

Yes, The Crown is based on history. But it’s not entirely factual. MsMojo breaks down many of the most notable scenes, discussing how they differ from what happened in real life. While many of these are serious affairs, others are more laughable.

In one scene, Charles was forced to fly business class. Meanwhile, his peers were all in first class. Apparently, this egregious error prompted the royal to declare this “the end of empire.”

Though Charles may have been acting a tad dramatic, this apparently actually happened at one time. It reflected both his and the rest of the royal family’s growing fears for the monarchy.

Other infamous historical events that have been depicted in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Each episode of The Crown tells a piece of the royal family’s history, but, in full disclosure, some of them are more factual than others. MsMojo’s video definitely made that clear.

Plenty of other moments from The Crown are based on real events. Of course, there’s the infamous “revenge dress,” which Princess Diana wore in a pivotal scene. This occurred after Charles’ public confession revealed he was unfaithful in their marriage. Actor Elizabeth Debecki gushed about the moment, saying that many people asked her beforehand if she’d get to wear the dress, which has since gone down in fashion history.

Another piece of history The Crown got right was Princess Margaret and her tour of the U.S. The show’s Twitter account shared all of the interesting details behind the historical event.

However, as viewers know, not all of the series is entirely accurate. A royal family expert worried The Crown Season 5 in particular could be “quite damaging” for King Charles’ reputation following his late mother’s death.

“You’re just talking about the semantics of the ’90s, so much separates fact from fiction,” Russell Myers said on Lorraine. “A lot of people are saying that Netflix should come with this warning at the start of it. It isn’t a documentary.”



