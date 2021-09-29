‘The Crown’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix released the official release month for The Crown Season 5. Created by Peter Morgan, the drama series centers around the British royal family. The show starts with the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and shifts to modern-day England, where Princess Diana changed the royal family forever. Fans of the drama series are eagerly waiting for the next installment. Here’s what we know so far about the fifth season of The Crown.

‘The Crown’ Season 5 premieres in November 2022

The Crown’s new Queen, Imelda Staunton, just revealed in #TUDUM that Season 5 will premiere in November 2022. pic.twitter.com/IYknWn8Qhi — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

During the 2021 TUDUM event, actor Imelda Staunton confirmed The Crown Season 5 would premiere in 2022. The Harry Potter alum will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II, which Olivia Colman and Claire Foy initially portrayed.

“I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standards that they set,” Staunton said in the teaser. “On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022.”

Production for The Crown Season 5 began in July 2021. According to Variety, the show took a short break and resumed production in the summer. The outlet said: “The filming break has always been part of The Crown’s production schedule and is not related to the COVID-19 has been helpfully timed.”

On Sept. 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland, according to The Royal Family.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

It’s unclear if Netflix could or would delay the release of season 5 following the death of the Queen. According to a report from NY Post, The Crown has a protocol to follow after the Queen dies, including an immediate break from production and re-evaluation later about continuing production.

According to reports from What’s on Netflix, The Crown Season 6 started production in late summer 2022.

‘The Crown’ will end after season 6

Emma Corrin from ‘The Crown’ Season 4 | Des Willie/Netflix

Initially, creator and showrunner Peter Morgan wanted the series to end after the fifth season. The final season will close the series, with the Queen’s reign into the 21st century. At first, the original plan was to end the series after season six. But, Morgan decided to deviate from that plan.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he imagined The Crown ending after the fifth season. “At the outset, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons, but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” he said at the time. “I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

However, Morgan chose to follow the original plan. In an interview with Broadcast, the show’s executive producer Suzanne Mackie revealed the series would cover the events in the early 2000s. Also, she shared that the royal drama series will end with season six.

“Peter has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective,” the producer explained. “I think [Peter] always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don’t think he’ll deviate from that.”

In light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it’s unclear how Morgan, Mackie, and the rest of The Crown’s creative team will proceed.

‘The Crown’ Season 5 cast

The Crown Season 5 will feature a new ensemble cast, via Wikipedia:

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Senan West as Prince William

Sam Woolf as Prince Edward

Emma Laird Craig as Sarah, Duchess of York

Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major

Flora Montgomery as Norma Major

Marcia Warren as The Queen Mother, Elizabeth

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

James Murray as Prince Andrew

Timothy Dalton as Peter Townsend

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

In addition, the series will conclude in the early 2000s. So, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will not be featured in the series.

All four seasons of The Crown are streaming now on Netflix.